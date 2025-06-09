The 2025 MLB Power Rankings have been flipped upside down since the beginning of the season. With bad starts from some solid teams and surprising playoff contenders, we have a very different list than the debut edition in February. But this week, the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers all posted poor records. How does that impact the MLB Power Rankings? Let's find out!

#1: New York Mets (-)

Trouble may be brewing elsewhere in the MLB Power Rankings, but the Mets are churning right along. They split four games with the Dodgers and took care of the Rockies in a three-game sweep this week. Juan Soto went 3-3 with three walks in Sunday's 13-5 drubbing to complete the sweep. Since the panic-inducing series in Boston, he has an .869 OPS in 16 games and the Mets are 12-4. The Amazins are back at home this week for three against the Nationals and three against the Rays.

#2 Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

There is no downward movement for the Dodgers this week despite a losing record. They split the series with the Mets and lost the first two games to the Cardinals, salvaging the series on Sunday. Michael Conforto continued his dreadful season this week, going 3-20 with all singles and just one RBI. Meanwhile, Max Muncy is starting to turn his season around with a .300 average and three RBIs this week. It can never be all bad in Hollywood. They look to get back to their winning ways in San Diego before hosting the Giants next weekend.

#3: Chicago Cubs (-)

This is the week of missed opportunities for the second tier of teams in the MLB Power Rankings, as the Cubs stay put as well. They took two of three from the Nationals but dropped two against the Tigers this weekend. Jack Flaherty shut them down on Sunday, taking the series for Detroit. But the Cubs still have the most runs scored in the league and have Pete Crow-Armstrong playing like a legit MVP candidate. They hope to put it together this week against the Phillies and Pirates.

#4: Detroit Tigers (+1)

The Tigers have reached their high-water mark for the season and tied the highest ranking for any AL team all season long at number four. Even after splitting a series with the White Sox, they earned the promotion by taking that series against the Cubs. They are winning in exactly the same way as they did last year; everyone pulls their weight while Tarik Skubal dominates. Skubal has a 3.1 bWAR while no one else on the team has cracked Zach McKinstry's 1.7. That all adds up to the best record in baseball at 43-24. They hit the road for three against the Orioles before hosting the Reds.

#5: Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

Just about everything that could have gone wrong for the Phillies did this week. Bryce Harper came back from a brief absence due to a hit by pitch and was terrible. After going 2-11 in three games, Harper injured his wrist and is on the injured list. Through all of that, the Phillies went 1-5 and were swept by the lowly Pirates. They are 1-9 in their last 10 games and are 4.5 games behind the Mets for the division lead. They need to get it back on track against the Cubs and Blue Jays.

#6: New York Yankees (-)

The Yankees are another example of no one taking advantage of bad weeks from top teams. New York did take the series from the Guardians but faltered against the Red Sox at home. Last June, Boston exposed the defensive issues that cost the Bombers the World Series in October. This weekend, they made more defensive gaffes and received brutal bullpen pitching, ultimately losing the series. Even two Aaron Judge homers couldn't save an 11-7 loss on Sunday night. They look to get right against the Royals before traveling to Fenway for three more.

#7: San Diego Padres (-)

The Padres started and ended the week one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the lead in the NL West. After splitting four games with San Francisco and snatching a three-game set from Milwaukee, they remain one game back. That is important for this week, as the Dodgers head to San Diego for three massive games. Manny Machado continued an epic season this week with a .393 average and 1.166 OPS in the seven games. After the Dodgers, San Diego heads to Arizona for another big divisional matchup.

#8: San Francisco Giants (+1)

The Giants are one of the lone teams in the top 10 to take advantage of a poor week from everyone else. They started with a series split against the Padres, playing four one-run games, and finished off with a sweep of the Braves. The unsung hero of the season so far has been Robbie Ray, who has eight wins already and a remarkable 2.44 ERA. Logan Webb has been great, Matt Chapman has had an excellent season, and Jung Hoo Lee is still playing well. The Giants hit the road this week to play the Rockies and Dodgers.

#9: Houston Astros (-1)

The Astros move down a spot only because the Giants earned a bump up. They won series against the Pirates and Guardians to move to 36-29 and balloon their AL West lead to 2.5 games. It was less dramatic this year, but they have already overtaken the Mariners and are pulling away. They are doing it all despite a terrible season from prized free-agent acquisition Christian Walker. He has a .619 OPS and eight home runs through 63 games. This week, the Astros host the White Sox and Twins.

#10: Toronto Blue Jays (+4)

The biggest risers in this week's MLB Power Rankings are the Toronto Blue Jays. They took two of three games against the Phillies and Twins this week to move to 35-30. That is despite another free agent acquisition playing poorly in Anthony Santander. He has a .577 OPS and only six home runs. But when they're at home, Toronto is one of the top teams in the AL. They are 22-13 north of the border so far this year. This week, they hit the road for three against the Cardinals and three against the Phillies.

#11: Seattle Mariners (-1)

The Mariners start a package of teams that all had disastrous weeks amid an opportunity to rise up the MLB Power Rankings. Seattle was swept by the Orioles and lost their first two games against the Angels before salvaging the week on Sunday. They are just two games over .500 and have already ceded the AL West lead to the Astros. Cal Raleigh has been sensational, hitting three more homers to move the league lead to 26. The Mariners need to bounce back this week against the Diamondbacks and Guardians.

#12: Texas Rangers (-)



The Rangers can pitch. Jacob deGrom threw seven shutout innings against the Nationals to move his ERA down to 2.12. Patrick Corbin has stepped up in the absence of Nathan Eovaldi. And Tyler Mahle has a remarkable 2.02 ERA through 13 starts. But the less said about their offense, the better. Wyatt Langford, Josh Jung, Josh Smith, and Corey Seager are the only four everyday starters with an OPS+ at 100 or higher. It's a massive problem they must fix before time runs out this summer. After getting swept by the Rays and taking the series against the Nats, they face the Twins and White Sox this week.

#13: Atlanta Braves (-2)

The Braves are moving down the board again after getting swept by the Diamondbacks and the Giants this week. They are on their second seven-game losing streak of the season and are 10 games under .500. Simple math there would say that when they aren't cratering for a week at a time, they're four games above water. But unfortunately for Atlanta, all 162 games count in the end. Their current playoff percentage is 25%, according to FanGraphs. They need to rip off some wins in Milwaukee and at home against Colorado this week.

#14: Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The Guardians lost both of their series this week, dropping two of three to the Yankees and the Astros to fall to 34-30. Some of the heroes of last year's season, Bryan Rocchio, Jhonkensey Noel, and Lane Thomas, have all been terrible this year. Still, they are 34-30 and just a half-game out of the playoffs. They can motor past the Twins, Blue Jays, and Rays on paper and need to prove it this week. They host the Reds before hitting the road for three games against the Mariners.

#15: Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

The Brewers took a series against the Reds but dropped a series against the Padres to hang here at the middle point. Jackson Chourio appears to have defrosted, lifting his OPS+ to 100 after a miserable start. That could be the final piece to Milwaukee rising up the National League standings and the MLB Power Rankings. Their pitching is getting healthy, and they have a favorable schedule coming up. They host the Braves and Cardinals this week, which provides a great chance to make a dent in their deficit.

#16: St Louis Cardinals (+2)

Speaking of the Cardinals, they come in right behind their division rival Brewers, after another strong week. They lost a series to the Royals, but snatched two games from the Dodgers to salvage the week. They are just one game out of a playoff spot, which is held by the Phillies. This was an unexpected great start to the year after an offseason where they tried to trade Nolan Arenado. They need to keep stringing together wins with the Blue Jays and Brewers on the docket.

#17: Arizona Diamondbacks (-2)

One of the biggest fallers in the MLB Power Rankings this season is the Arizona Diamondbacks. After sweeping the Braves, there was hope that they could turn this season around. They responded by getting swept by the Cincinnati Reds to fall to 31-34. To add insult to injury, Corbin Burnes is undergoing Tommy John surgery and will be out for the rest of the season. After coming in with high expectations, this season is slipping away from the Snakes. They host the Mariners and Padres this week.

#18: Minnesota Twins (+2)

The Twins went .500 this week, taking a series from the Athletics and dropping a set to the Blue Jays. But they continue to rise in the MLB Power Rankings as teams falter around them. Matt Wallner came back from injury this week, which is massive for Minnesota. In five games since returning, he has only three hits and one homer, but as he builds back up, the power should return. It's a Texas two-step for the Twins this week, as they host the Rangers and visit the Astros.

#19: Kansas City Royals (-2)

The Royals are a confusing team, as they are getting some great individual performances but not stringing together wins. Kris Bubic has the lowest ERA of any qualified starter at 1.43, but Noah Cameron's is lower at 0.85. Jac Caglianone has six hits in his first four games, and Bobby Witt Jr. leads the AL in steals. But they went .500 this week after taking two from the Cardinals and losing a series to the White Sox. They need to figure it out and string together wins against the Yankees and Athletics this week.

#20: Boston Red Sox (-1)

The Red Sox lost a series to the Angels to start the week and lost Game 1 to the Yankees on Friday. But they stormed back to steal the series from the Bombers on the road. Kristian Campbell was one of the worst hitters in May but has rebounded of late. He has a .286 batting average and .876 OPS in June after a .355 OPS in May. Campbell ascending would not only help the Sox but would help quiet the Roman Anthony noise as he continues to rake in AAA. Big divisional matchups await the Red Sox this week, with the Rays and Yankees coming to Fenway.

#21: Cincinnati Reds (-)

The Reds dropped a series against the Brewers but responded with a sweep of the Diamondbacks this week. Young first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand had a great weekend, with a walk-off hit and a homer against Arizona. But they did have to put Hunter Greene on the 15-day injured list again, this time with a groin injury. Wade Miley came up and allowed four runs in two innings in his first start. Cincy enters the week at 33-33 with road sets against the Guardians and Tigers.

#22: Tampa Bay Rays (-)

The Rays had another great week, sweeping the Rangers and taking two of three from the Marlins. Since May 20, they are 13-4 and are in a Wild Card spot in the American League. Those wins are not coming against poor teams either, with impressive victories over the Astros and Twins. It may be time to put more respect on Tampa's name, and they can force that hand this week. They travel to Fenway for three before facing the Mets in Queens.

#23: Los Angeles Angels (-)

The Angels won both of their series this week, taking two of three from the Red Sox and Mariners. But there is nowhere to move up in this third quadrant of the MLB Power Rankings. They have not done enough to separate themselves from the rest of this group this season. The player who can change that is Mike Trout, who has a .901 OPS in nine games since returning from injury. The Angels host the Athletics and visit the Orioles, hoping to keep stacking wins.

#24: Baltimore Orioles (+1)

For the second consecutive week, the Orioles are moving up a spot in the MLB Power Rankings. Baltimore swept the Mariners but lost a series to the Athletics to end the week 4-2. They need to keep stacking wins, and this week continued a decent stretch for the O's. They are 10-6 in their last 16 games, but still sit in the basement of the American League East. But they cannot make up all of those early-season losses in one week. They look to keep stacking wins against the Tigers and Angels this week at Camden Yards.

#25: Washington Nationals (-1)

The Nationals lost both of their series this week, dropping two of three to the Rangers and Cubs. This season was always about developing the young players in Washington. They should be turning the competitive corner soon, mostly thanks to the return pieces from the Juan Soto trade. That includes James Wood, who has 16 homers and a .899 OPS. Even with only two hits so far in June, there is reason to be excited in the nation's capital. They shoot up to Queens for three against the Mets before hosting the Marlins over the weekend.

#26: Pittsburgh Pirates (+2)

The Pirates are moving on up in the MLB Power Rankings after sweeping the Phillies over the weekend. Paul Skenes was ridiculous against Philly, throwing 7.2 innings, allowing no earned runs. Their offense came through late to pick up that win for their ace. They are now 6-8 in his starts, even though he holds a 1.88 ERA. That's the only stat anyone needs to know to understand the 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates. They host the Marlins before heading to Wrigley for four games against the Cubs this week.

#27: Athletics (-1)

The Athletics won three out of four games to end the week, which was more games than they had won in the previous 23 games. Their miserable stretch has tanked any playoff chances, but picking up some wins would be good for their young core. Their pitching is struggling, especially at home. Luis Severino has an .819 OPS against at home and a .461 OPS against on the road, for example. The ball is going to fly out of Sacramento all year long, so the pitchers have to be prepared. They hit the road for the Angels and the Royals this week.

#28: Miami Marlins (-1)

The Marlins will be forever enshrined in MLB history after their series loss this week. Not because the Marlins lost a series, which is a common occurrence. They were the first team to lose a series to the Colorado Rockies, who could go down as the worst team of all time. Then, the Marlins lost a series to the Rays. Ryan Weathers got smoked in the head by his catcher during warmups, epitomizing the Marlins' experience. Thankfully, he's okay. Miami faces the Pirates and the Nationals on the road this week.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The White Sox are flying under the radar this season. They are not as bad as the Rockies, but they are nowhere near competing for a playoff spot. They stay still in the MLB Power Rankings after splitting a series with the Tigers and taking a series from the Royals. Adrian Houser has made four sensational starts for the Southsiders, holding a 1.48 ERA with a 2-1 record. They are 22-44, on pace for 54 wins, which would be quite the improvement from 41 last year. This week, they head to Texas for road sets against the Astros and Rangers.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

The Rockies entered the week having not won a series all season. They only had nine wins, had not beaten the same team twice at all, and were well on pace to be the worst team ever. Then, they went to Miami and swept the Marlins, pushing their record to a sky-high 12-50. The Mets then came to Denver and swept the Rockies, but a .500 week is a positive one for Colorado. They host the Giants before visiting the Braves this week.