With the MLB trade deadline on the horizon the Seattle Mariners are considered a team to watch. Seattle must decide if it will add reinforcements this season to help the club return to the playoffs for just the second time in the last 23 years.

Seattle is rumored to be interested in adding a middle-of-the-lineup bat at a corner infield spot. With that need and plenty of talented prospects in the farm system to make a trade happen, the Mariners “match up perfectly with the Diamondbacks for either [Josh] Naylor or a reunion with [Eugenio] Suarez,” according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto is under increasing pressure to get a deal done to bolster the batting order. “With such a strong farm system and ownership willing to increase payroll, there is no excuse not to [make a trade] this year,” Bowden wrote.

Will the Mariners pursue Naylor or Suarez through a trade?

After leading the American League West for most of the 2025 season, the Mariners are in danger of once again finishing the campaign behind the Houston Astros in the division and missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

Last season Seattle was active at the trade deadline adding outfielder Randy Arozarena, veteran infielder Justin Turner and relievers Yimi Garcia and JT Chargois. Unfortunately these moves didn’t pay off and Houston hung on to win the AL West.

This season the Mariners once again boast an impressive starting rotation (when healthy) as well as key offensive pieces. The team is also enjoying a career year from Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors in home runs and is widely considered the best catcher in baseball.

The addition of either Naylor or Saurez would represent an improvement for Seattle. But the question remains, are the Mariners an offensive-minded corner infielder away from making a playoff run?

The team is particularly lacking offensive production from first base and right field. However, starting right fielder Victor Robles, who enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Mariners in 2024, could return from injury to stabilize the outfield. He’s been sidelined since early April with a dislocated left shoulder.

First baseman Josh Naylor is putting together a strong debut season with Arizona. And he would certainly look good batting fifth in the Mariners’ lineup, offering protection for Raleigh in the four hole.

After a slow start, the Diamondbacks could be motivated to sell at the deadline. But the Mariners must decide if they’re all in on the 2025 season. The Astros appear vulnerable for once after losing Kyle Tucker over the offseason and navigating key injuries during the year. Still, Houston has a 3.5 game lead over Seattle entering play on Thursday.