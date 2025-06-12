With the MLB trade deadline on the horizon the Seattle Mariners are considered a team to watch. Seattle must decide if it will add reinforcements this season to help the club return to the playoffs for just the second time in the last 23 years.

Seattle is rumored to be interested in adding a middle-of-the-lineup bat at a corner infield spot. With that need and plenty of talented prospects in the farm system to make a trade happen, the Mariners “match up perfectly with the Diamondbacks for either [Josh] Naylor or a reunion with [Eugenio] Suarez,” according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto is under increasing pressure to get a deal done to bolster the batting order. “With such a strong farm system and ownership willing to increase payroll, there is no excuse not to [make a trade] this year,” Bowden wrote.

Will the Mariners pursue Naylor or Suarez through a trade?

Jun 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third base Eugenio Suarez (28) and first base Josh Naylor (22) talk in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field.
Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

After leading the American League West for most of the 2025 season, the Mariners are in danger of once again finishing the campaign behind the Houston Astros in the division and missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

Last season Seattle was active at the trade deadline adding outfielder Randy Arozarena, veteran infielder Justin Turner and relievers Yimi Garcia and JT Chargois. Unfortunately these moves didn’t pay off and Houston hung on to win the AL West.

Article Continues Below
More MLB News
Arizona Diamondbacks first base Josh Naylor (22) hits a walk off grand slam home run against the Seattle Mariners in the eleventh inning at Chase Field.
MLB rumors: Giants labeled good fit for Diamondbacks starMalik Brown ·
Detailed view of a memorial patch for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) on the jersey of designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers.
15-year MLB vet alleged to be Tyler Skaggs drug source in bombshell revelationPreston Byers ·
Boston Red Sox first baseman Abraham Toro (29) retires Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) at first base during the first inning at Truist Park.
MLB rumors: Braves, Red Sox, Rangers set for unique trade deadline approachJackson Stone ·
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) forces out Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) at second base and throws to first to complete a double play on a ball hit by Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
MLB rumors: Mets, Phillies prepared for trade deadline showdownJoey Mistretta ·
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park.
MLB rumors: Blue Jays’ trade deadline priority could lead to DiamondbacksMalik Brown ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) argues with home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman (1) after Dreckman ejected Yankees hitting coach James Rowson (not pictured) from the game against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
MLB rumors: Diamondbacks star named ‘ideal fit’ for Yankees tradeBenjamin Adducchio ·

This season the Mariners once again boast an impressive starting rotation (when healthy) as well as key offensive pieces. The team is also enjoying a career year from Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors in home runs and is widely considered the best catcher in baseball.

The addition of either Naylor or Saurez would represent an improvement for Seattle. But the question remains, are the Mariners an offensive-minded corner infielder away from making a playoff run?

The team is particularly lacking offensive production from first base and right field. However, starting right fielder Victor Robles, who enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Mariners in 2024, could return from injury to stabilize the outfield. He’s been sidelined since early April with a dislocated left shoulder.

First baseman Josh Naylor is putting together a strong debut season with Arizona. And he would certainly look good batting fifth in the Mariners’ lineup, offering protection for Raleigh in the four hole.

After a slow start, the Diamondbacks could be motivated to sell at the deadline. But the Mariners must decide if they’re all in on the 2025 season. The Astros appear vulnerable for once after losing Kyle Tucker over the offseason and navigating key injuries during the year. Still, Houston has a 3.5 game lead over Seattle entering play on Thursday.