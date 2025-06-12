The Toronto Blue Jays have been playing some good baseball over the past few weeks, and they've been doing it without their starting pitcher, Max Scherzer, who has been sidelined by right thumb inflammation. Though it looks like he could be ramping up to return soon, the Blue Jays are still looking to add depth to the pitching rotation.

There are a few teams who could be willing to part ways with some of their talent that the Blue Jays could be interested in, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

“The Blue Jays have made acquiring a starting pitcher their priority at this trade deadline. They match up well with the Diamondbacks for one of their impending free-agent starters, [Zac] Gallen or [Merrill] Kelly, if Arizona decides to sell, or perhaps with the Angels for [Tyler] Anderson,” Bowden wrote.

With the Blue Jays getting back in playoff contention, they're going to do whatever they can to keep the momentum going. Gallen or Kelly would be key targets for the Blue Jays, and either one could bolster their pitching rotation. Schezer is set to make his first rehab start on June 12 with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, and if everything goes well, he could be back on track to return at the end of the month.

For now, the Blue Jays need to figure out what their rotation will look like as the season continues.

Article Continues Below

Blue Jays trying to keep hot streak going

Despite the injuries and the uncertainty at the pitching position, the Blue Jays have won eight of their last ten games and are on a roll. The players are enjoying this run that they're on, and Ernie Clement recently spoke about what has made the team so successful.

“Every time we get punched in the mouth, we punch right back,” Clement said via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson on X, formerly Twitter. “That’s just so exciting, when they score a run and you score two. It’s the most fun we’ve had as a group this year and in past years.”

The Blue Jays are right where they want to be when it comes to division standing, as they're in second place in the AL East with a 38-30 record. If they can continue to do what they're doing, there's a chance they could catch the New York Yankees, who are four games ahead of them in the division.