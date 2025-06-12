The San Francisco Giants are having a solid season this year, and there's a chance that they could be looking to add more talent to their team. There are a few players around the league that could be on the trade block, and a first baseman for the Arizona Diamondbacks could be a target, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

“The Giants believe in stability and continuity so, outside of adding another bat, don’t expect a lot of moves from them at this deadline,” Bowden wrote. “They need more offense — they rank 24th in OPS — and could use an upgrade at first base or in right field. Naylor would be a good fit because he’s a rental and wouldn’t block their top prospect, first baseman Bryce Eldridge. The Giants usually don’t like short-term solutions, but in this case, it would make sense.”

Last season, Naylor was an All-Star and is validating that with the way he's been performing this season. He doesn't have much power like he used to, but to replace that, he's had an increase in his average. The Giants could be a good fit with the numbers that he's posted this season, and it would be interesting to see if they make a move.

First base has not been the best for the Giants this season, as Lamonte Wade Jr. wasn't playing his best and is now on the Los Angeles Angels after being traded.

Should the Giants trade for Josh Naylor?

Not only did Bowden think that the Giants should trade for Naylor, but Ken Rosenthal thinks they should make the move as well.

“Ordinarily I’m not a fan of predicting where players might get traded at the deadline,” Rosenthal wrote. “It’s often pure guesswork, and an exercise a futility. But with the deadline seven weeks away, I’m comfortable saying this much: If Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor and Baltimore Orioles first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn get moved, they need to land with two of these three teams: The Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants.”

With uncertainty on what the Giants will do, many are expecting them to call up Eldridge. The top prospect hit a grand slam in his first game with Triple-A Sacramento, but has struggled since. There's still time for him to fix things, but the Giants will probably want to see progress sooner rather than later.