The Boston Red Sox may be close to receiving an important reinforcement. First baseman Triston Casas is reportedly nearing a rehab assignment, per MLB.com. The Red Sox will continue to monitor his status and listen to how Casas says he is feeling.

Casas has been limited to 22 games played in 2024 due to a rib injury. Boston was hopeful that Casas would play a big role in 2024 after finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year voting during the 2023 campaign. He displayed his power potential to begin the season but then suffered the injury.

Boston has stayed afloat from a contending standpoint. The Red Sox currently hold a 55-47 record. Boston is in the AL Wild Card conversation and they still have an opportunity to win the division despite being in third place as of this story's writing.

The Red Sox may look to add from the outside ahead of the deadline. Boston already acquired starting pitcher James Paxton in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal provides the ball club with added pitching depth.

Casas' return will feel like a trade acquisition of its own. Adding a powerful left-handed bat to the middle of a lineup can provide a crucial spark for any team.

When will Triston Casas return?

It appears that Casas could begin his rehab assignment in late July or early August. If he moves quickly and does not suffer any kind of setback, Casas could join the Red Sox following a brief rehab assignment. There is a realistic chance of Casas playing for the big league club in early-mid August.

That is only speculation, though. The Red Sox will not rush the 24-year-old back as he continues to recover from his injury. Boston will not hesitate to promote him if Casas proves he is ready, however.