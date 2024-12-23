The Boston Red Sox have made another pitching move this offseason. After trading for Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, they signed Patrick Sandoval to a two-year deal. Now, Walker Buehler has joined the Red Sox on a one-year contract after testing the free agency waters. Yahoo's Russell Dorsey broke the news on Monday.

“Breaking: Right-hander Walker Buehler and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $21.05 million deal which includes incentives, sources tell Yahoo Sports.”

Buehler was hurt for the entire 2023 season and came back for a sluggish 2024 campaign. In 16 regular-season starts, he posted a 5.38 ERA with only one win. But in the playoffs, the Buehler of old came out, making this a gamble Boston was happy taking. He closed out the World Series for the Dodgers and now joins the AL East.

The Red Sox needed pitching after a brutal 2024 season. While they added Crochet to top their rotation, depth is important in their deep division. Nick Pivetta is a free agent and Sandoval will not return from his elbow injury until mid-year. Buehler will start valuable games early in the season and can shift into a depth starter or bullpen piece when Sandoval comes back.

The Red Sox can continue to add after the Walker Buehler signing

The Red Sox threw their hat in the ring for Juan Soto. David Ortiz and other famous alumni joined the recruiting pitch but it did not work. The 26-year-old signed a historic contract with the New York Mets. While every team could use Soto, Boston knew they needed another dominant hitter in the lineup.

The concession the Red Sox would have made by signing Soto is they are left-handed heavy. They already lost their best righty hitter from last year, Tyler O'Neill. If they are going to make a significant offensive move, it should be for a right-handed hitter. Infielder Ha-Seong Kim would be a great fit for their young team.

The Red Sox are built on players who can play multiple positions. Rafael Devers could make the switch from third base to first, Ceddanne Rafaela can play shortstop and center field, and Jarren Duran is an excellent outfielder. Kim fits that vibe perfectly, as he can play any infield position.

Adding Buehler gives the Red Sox the pitching depth necessary to compete in the American League East. With the Orioles and Yankees coming off solid seasons, Buehler will need to be great to compete.