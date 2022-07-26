Red Sox trade deadline plan for J.D. Martinez, revealed

A month ago, the Boston Red Sox had gone on a tear, going 29-9 over a prolonged stretch from May through June. That had them leading the American League wild card with slight hope of catching the New York Yankees for the AL East crown. Then, the month of July happened.

Boston has fallen flat on their face and find themselves just 49-48, in fifth place in the wild card standings. However, they are still just three games back of a wild card spot, despite all of the teams in the mix. So, that leaves many to question will the Red Sox be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline this year?

Apparently the answer is both.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, baseball sources have told him that star outfielder J.D. Martinez is available.

Olney says, "a guy that other teams say is available is JD Martinez." pic.twitter.com/2PszEGcZrt — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 26, 2022

Martinez is having another solid year for Boston, earning yet another nod to the All-Star Game. He is is batting .302 with a .368 on-base percentage, .481 slugging percentage, .849 OPS, nine homers, 30 doubles, 51 runs and 38 RBIs in 81 games. But the Red Sox outfielder is 32 years old and is going to be a free agent after the 2022 season.

But that does not mean Boston will be rebuilding. The cornerstones of the team are likely considered to be Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy joined the WEEI program the Greg Hill Show Tuesday morning and addressed this.

“All I’ll say is there has been no discussion or commentary internally or externally about moves related to the trade deadline involving Xander or (Rafael Devers) or anyone else to my knowledge at this point,” Kennedy said.

It sounds as though Boston is playing it close to the vest. But it would make a lot of sense to move the veteran outfielder.