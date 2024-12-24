The Detroit Red Wings are languishing near the bottom of the NHL at this point. They entered play on Monday with a record of 13-16-4 on the year. It's a disappointing run for a team that had playoff aspirations entering the year. Unfortunately, Dylan Larkin and his team did not send fans home happy on Monday as they lost 4-0 to the St. Louis Blues.

Following the game, fans even booed Red Wings players off the ice. Larkin heard those boos, which aren't exactly uncommon at Little Caesars Arena this season. And he told reporters that he does not blame fans at all for their frustration this year.

“They’re frustrated, we’re frustrated,” the Red Wings captain said, via The Athletic's Max Bultman. “They’re rightfully so frustrated. When you play at home, on a big night like tonight with the holiday coming up, it’s usually a great crowd. And we didn’t give them any reason to cheer.”

Red Wings head into Christmas break searching for answers

As mentioned, this is not how things were supposed to go for Detroit this year. The Red Wings came within a tiebreaker of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. They believed they had the roster in place to get over the hump in 2024-25. However, it just hasn't happened.

The Red Wings struggle to generate offense outside of the trio of Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Alex DeBrincat. And even then, those players have had some struggles. Raymond began the season with one goal through his first 15 games of the year. And Larkin has not found the back of the net in 13 games.

“When you show up to play, you’ve got to show up to play,” Larkin said, via Bultman. “And we just don’t have enough guys doing that right now. Myself included. We’ve got to be committed to compete and we’re just not doing that.

The Red Wings look like one of the worst teams in the NHL at this time. It's hard to imagine them turning this thing around and making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Detroit enters the Christmas break in need of answers. Let's see how they respond on Friday when they take the ice again for a matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.