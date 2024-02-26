Detroit Red Wings star Patrick Kane did it again. “Showtime” returned to the Windy City to face the Chicago Blackhawks as a visitor for the first time. And he did not let the moment slip away. Kane scored the overtime-winning goal to give Detroit their fifth consecutive win and beat his former team.
After the game, the future Hall of Famer spoke with Bally Sports Detroit. He opened up about the emotion of the night. The Blackhawks showed a tribute video for the 35-year-old forward prior to the opening faceoff. And Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios acknowledged him in his jersey retirement speech. For Kane, though, it played out as he envisioned.
“It was great. The Blackhawks have been so great with me ever since I came here, so I didn't expect anything less. It was a pretty special tribute,” the Red Wings star told Bally Sports Detroit's Trevor Thompson on Sunday. “I didn't know if I took too many laps or not enough, but still pretty special to share that moment with the fans.”
Red Wings' Patrick Kane drops blunt admission after Blackhawks win
Patrick Kane will get most of the media attention following Sunday night's win. However, the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer credited a different former Blackhawks star with providing Detroit a needed spark. Red Wings star Alex DeBrincat also scored on Sunday against his former team.
DeBrincat's goal tied the game with less than five minutes left in the third period. And the Winged Wheel certainly needed that goal. Kane admitted after the game that Detroit didn't put their best foot forward against Chicago.
“We didn't play our greatest tonight. I think there was a lot going on, a lot of emotion. Sometimes it's tough to focus on these games. But we found a way, man. There's something about this group, we just find a way,” Kane said, via Bally Sports Detroit.
Kane and DeBrincat are major reasons for Detroit's resurgence this year. DeBrincat came over in an offseason trade with the Ottawa Senators. The Michigan native has 22 goals and 52 points in 58 games this season. Kane, meanwhile, joined in November. He has 12 goals and 28 points through 27 games this year.
The Red Wings are now at 70 points this season. Detroit holds onto the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. And they are just four points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs for third in the Atlantic Division. The Winged Wheel is mounting a playoff push, and Patrick Kane has played a major role in that effort.