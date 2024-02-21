It's Connor Bedard vs. Patrick Kane on Sunday.

For the first time ever, two former No. 1 overall picks at very different stages in their careers will faceoff when Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings head to the United Center to take on Connor Bedard's Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Kane was the face of the Hawks for over a decade, debuting in 2007-08 — along with Jonathan Toews — and winning three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Chicago was a dynasty largely due to Kane and Toews' contributions, and the two will forever be etched in Hawks lore.

This season, there's a new young superstar in the Windy City. Bedard has became the new face of the franchise after he was arguably the most hyped draft prospect of all time.

The 18-year-old has taken it all in stride and then some, potting 17 goals and 39 points over his first 42 NHL games, including amassing six points in three games since returning from a broken jaw against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

And although Bedard is looking forward to taking the ice with the Blackhawks legend, there's something he's even more excited for.

“I’m just pumped for the video tribute,” the rookie phenom said with a smile, per NHL.com's Tracey Myers. “I think it’s going to be pretty nasty; he had some sick highlights here. I’ve watched every one of his [highlight reels] probably 100 times, with his stuff. So, I’m pumped for that.”

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery

Just over 10 years ago, Patrick Kane pulled off one of his best celebrations ever, hitting the “heartbreaker” after scoring the double-overtime winner against the LA Kings in Game 5 of the 2013 Western Conference Final. The Hawks would go on to beat the Boston Bruins in six games to win their second championship in four seasons.

Seven years ago today, Patrick Kane sent Chicago to Stanley Cup Final and submitted an all-time great “heartbreaker” celebration. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/8GSJRX0e1F — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) June 8, 2020

“I think when you pioneer something it’s pretty cool, so whenever someone does it, it’s always traced back to him, which I think is pretty sweet,” Bedard told Myers.

Bedard copied the electric celly, and pulled it out when he scored an insane overtime winner of his own for Team Canada in the quarterfinals of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Connor Bedard sends Team Canada to the semifinals with a highlight-reel overtime goal and does the Patrick Kane heartbreaker celebration 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ccv0WRqfgd — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 3, 2023

“He's had some cool cellys in his years,” said the rookie. “He’s an icon in the game. He’s someone who’s going to be remembered forever and he’s still playing at such an elite level.”

It's great to see the high level of respect Bedard has for one who came before him — but is still making an impact at the NHL level. Kane is up to 23 points in 24 games for a Red Wings team that holds the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

One thing is for sure: Connor Bedard vs. Patrick Kane will be must-watch television on Sunday evening.