The Philadelphia 76ers' road win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night was overshadowed by a scary moment involving one of the NBA's most recognizable officials. Veteran referee Bill Kennedy was forced to leave the game in the first quarter after suffering a non-contact leg injury, a scene that silenced the crowd at the Kia Center.

Kennedy was running down the court following a fast break when he suddenly pulled up limping. The situation escalated quickly, as the long-time official was unable to put weight on his right leg. In a somber scene, he was attended to by medical staff before being taken off the floor in a wheelchair. 76ers head coach Nick Nurse was seen offering support as Kennedy exited, highlighting the respect the 25-year veteran commands across the league.

Here's another look at where Bill Kennedy appeared to have suffered his injury: Kennedy came up limping after running down the court to follow a fast break, the Magic broadcast team says that he was getting his knee checked out prior to being carted off 😬pic.twitter.com/WmTJb2H5ad https://t.co/OyhC3glMm0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2026

With Kennedy out, the officiating crew was reduced to two, James Williams and Michael Smith, for the remainder of the contest.

Article Continues Below

While the Sixers (20-15) went on to secure a victory behind a dominant performance from Paul George, the focus post-game remained on Kennedy's status. Known for his viral explanations of replay reviews and his command of the floor, Kennedy is a fixture in the league. Losing an official of his caliber is a tough blow for the NBA.

The Magic (21-17) couldn't capitalize on their home court, but the result felt secondary to the concern for Kennedy. As of Saturday morning, the specific nature of the injury hasn't been disclosed, but the non-contact nature of the play has many fearing a significant recovery timeline.

We’ll provide updates on Kennedy’s status as they become available.