The Detroit Red Wings begin a short road trip as they visit the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Red Wings enter the game sitting at 14-8-4 on the year. They have won six of their last nine, but come in struggling some. They lost to the Sharks and then faced the Senators last time out. The Senators started off scoring just 1:57 into the game on a power play goal. The Red Wings tied it up on the power play with Patrick Kane scoring his first of the year. Still, in the second period, the Senators would score three times, and lead 4-1 going into the third. The Red Wings could not find a goal, and allowed an empty netter, losing 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Stars enter the game at 15-8-3 on the year. They have struggled as of late as well, willing just three of their last ten games. Last time out, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights started strong, with two goals in the first six minutes to take a 2-0 lead. The Stars scored to get it close, but Vegas scored again and would lead 3-1 after the first. The Stars struggled to score, and would not score again in the game, giving up three more, and falling 6-1.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread

The Red Wings are second in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.73 goals per game this year. Alex DeBrincat leads the team in goals and is tied for the lead in points this year. He enters the game with 13 goals on the year with 12 assists, good for 25 points. He has scored four goals on the power play with four assists when man-up as well. DeBrincat is tied in points with Dylan Larkin, who leads the team in assists this year. Larkin comes into the game with 11 goals and 14 assists this year, good for 25 points on the year. He has scored four goals and nine assists on the power play, while also scoring a shorthanded goal this year.

Meanwhile, Lucas Raymond is coming in and having a solid year. He comes into the game with nine goals and 13 assists this year, giving him 22 points. The Red Wings also get a lot of help from the blue line on offense. Shayne Gostisbehere comes in with five goals and 14 assists this year, good for 19 points. He has scored twice on the power play with eight assists. Moritz Seider comes in with four goals and 13 assists from the blue line this year. He has also scored three goals and eight assists on the power play.

The Red Wings power play sits tenth in the NHL this year, with a 22.9 percent conversion rate on the year. They have scored 25 power-play goals this year. The Red Wings have not been as good on the penalty kill, sitting 21st in the NHL with a 77.8 percent success rate.

The Red Wings are expected to start Ville Husso in this game. He is 8-4-2 on the year with a 3.65 goals against average and a .886 save percentage. He has struggled in his last two starts, giving up ten goals in 66 shots in the last two games. That is a 4.94 goals against average and a .848 save percentage. Still, he is 1-0-1 in those games.

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread

The Stars are eighth in the NHL this year in goals per game. They have scored 3.35 goals per game this year. They have been led by Joe Pavelski. He leads the team in goals and points this year, coming in with 11 goals and 14 assists this year, good for 25 points. He has five goals and two assists on the power play this year as well. Meanwhile. Roope Hintz is second on the team in goals while sitting third on the team in points. He has ten goals and 12 assists this year, good for 22 points. HE has four goals and three assists on the power play as well, with a goal and an assist shorthanded this year.

Second on the team in points, this year, and the team leader in assists is Jason Robertson. Robertson comes in with eight goals and 16 assists this year, good for 24 points. Like Hintz and Pavelski he has been solid on the power play. He comes in with three goals and six assists on the power play. Meanwhile, three players come in with nine goals each. Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin, and Wyatt Johnston all come into the game with nine goals this year.

The Stars are eighth in the NHL this year on the power play, with a 23.7 percent success rate this year on the power play. Meanwhile, they are third in the NHL when men are down this year. The Stars have an 87.2 percent success rate when man down this year.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in the goal for this game. He is 10-7-2 on the year with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. Oettinger has struggled heavily in the last three goams. In his last three games, he has allowed four or more goals in each of them, while having a save percentage of .815 in those three games.

Final Red Wings-Stars Prediction & Pick

Neither team is playing well as of late. The Stars are one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and they can score very well. The Red Wings score well too. They will not get much on the power play against a strong penalty kill from the Stars in this one. While it is likely they will cover in this game, that is not the best play in this game. Expect plenty of goals to be scored by both teams. The Stars could easily give up three or more, but could also score four or more. With that, take the over 6.5.

Final Red Wings-Stars Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-110)