The Detroit Red Wings carry three goalies on their active roster, and it's a setup they may elect to keep through the 2023-24 season.

The Detroit Red Wings have found some success as of late. Despite a brutal loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Detroit has won six of their last eight games. Part of their success can be attributed to the play of goalie Alex Lyon. The journeyman netminder has posted a sparkling .947 save percentage through five games in relief of starter Ville Husso.

Lyon and Husso are two of three goalies on Detroit's roster. Veteran James Reimer rounds out this tandem, having appeared in six games. With the Red Wings carrying an extra puck-stopper, many have speculated whether they could trade one of them away. However, that may not be the case.

The Red Wings are reportedly “comfortable” with their three-goalie system, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reports. LeBrun did note that Detroit could change their minds if an enticing offer comes their way.

Red Wings goaltending in 2023-24

Detroit added both Reimer and Lyon this past summer. The two veteran puck-stoppers replaced Alex Nedeljkovic and Magnus Hellberg, who both signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Lyon and Reimer entered the season coming off two very different seasons.

Reimer played 43 games for a not-so-good Sharks team last year. He recorded an .890 save percentage in those games. That marked the first time he ever finished a season with a save percentage below .900.

Lyon, meanwhile, played a career-high 15 games for the Florida Panthers last season. And he played the best hockey of his career. His .914 save percentage helped the Panthers sneak into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Florida made it to the Stanley Cup Final, though Lyon was benched in the first round.

Husso is in the midst of his second season with the Red Wings. He played a career-high 56 games, posting an .896 save percentage as a primary goaltender for the first time. This season, the Finnish netminder has struggled, possessing an .886 save percentage after Thursday's brutal loss to the Sharks.

The Red Wings certainly won't rush to make a decision on any of these goalies. Especially considering their possession of one of the Atlantic Division playoff spots. That said, it'll be interesting to see if Detroit receives an offer they can't refuse and puts an end to their three-goalie system.