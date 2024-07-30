The San Jose Sharks had a terrible 2023-24 season, but things are starting to look up. The Sharks drafted Macklin Celebrini with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. And he has signed his entry-level contract, foregoing a return to Boston University. He won't be the only top prospect heading to San Jose as 2023 first-rounder Will Smith is also expected to make the NHL.

The Sharks also had an interesting time in NHL Free Agency. They signed Tyler Toffoli to a four-year contract, which gives the team a proven veteran scorer who can play in the top-six. Additionally, they signed Alex Wennberg to a two-year contract to bolster the middle-six.

All this said, San Jose is still a rebuilding franchise. These moves are exciting, and they should help the team be better than they were this past season. Still, the Sharks are likely to be sellers for at least another season or two. And with his in mind, here are two potential Sharks trade candidates for fans to keep in mind ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Mario Ferraro could be available

Mario Ferraro is a player that somewhat fits with what the Sharks are trying to do. He's only 25 years old at this point in time. And he is making a relatively fair $3.25 million for the next two seasons. That said, Ferraro was included in Sharks trade rumors around the NHL Trade Deadline in March. This trend could certainly continue into the upcoming season.

Ferraro enjoyed a bit of a breakout season in 2023-24. The 25-year-old rearguard scored three goals and a career-high 21 points in 78 games. He logged nearly 23 minutes a night and was often the best defenseman on the ice for San Jose.

Looking beneath the surface, there is some concern this season was an outlier. Ferraro had 4.6 offensive goals above replacement in 2023-24, according to Evolving Hockey. However, his expected OGAR was -0.6. Additionally, his expected defensive goals above replacement (-5.2) and expected wins above replacement (-0.9) were well below his actual totals.

This upcoming season is a big one for Ferraro. If he can prove 2023-24 was no fluke, the Sharks could certainly look to trade him. He is making a modest salary and the salary cap has jumped up. Additionally, the extra year on his contract could increase the return San Jose receives. Ferraro is a name to watch in 2024-25 regardless of how things turn out.

Mikael Granlund is a veteran trade candidate

The San Jose Sharks traded Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins last summer. In that deal, San Jose received a number of veteran players including Mikael Granlund. Granlund struggled with the Penguins in 2022-23, and the Sharks hoped he could bounce back in 2023-24.

To say the veteran forward bounced back would be an understatement. He scored 12 goals and 60 points in 2023-24 in his first season with the Sharks. Granlund led San Jose skaters in points this past year and was a legitimate bright spot.

Looking under the surface again, Granlund could take a step back in 2024-25, at least offensively. His OGAR was a whopping 12.4 in 2023-24 with the Sharks, but his xOGAR was just 5.3. Granlund should have a better-supporting cast this upcoming season. In saying that, an offensive regression wouldn't be too surprising.

Granlund shouldn't need to replicate his 60-point season this upcoming season. But if he can maintain a 40 to 50-point pace, he should be in demand around the NHL Trade Deadline. He is on an expiring contract, as well, giving the Sharks more incentive to trade him for whatever they can get to avoid losing him in NHL Free Agency.