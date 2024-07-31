The 2024 NFL Draft was pivotal for the New York Giants, who were looking to bolster their roster. Although the Giants hoped for a quarterback to fall to them, they went with Malik Nabers instead. However, on the latest episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, New York wasn't satisfied with just taking Nabers. They wanted to trade to get a cornerback, too.

With a behind-the-scenes look into the Giants' war room, it became known that they were looking to select either Kool-Aid McKinstry of Alabama or Kamari Lassiter of Georgia. However, with only six total picks in this draft, New York general manager Joe Schoen didn't want to lose any of their selections.

In his eyes, Schoen would have to give up a fourth-round pick and the No. 47 pick to move up in the second round, which made him queasy. The Giants have holes all over their roster, and being able to select young talent will accelerate their rebuild. So, all Schoen and New York's war room could do was wait and hope that either McKinstry or Lassiter fall to them.

What happened to the Giants' 2024 NFL Draft plan?

Unfortunately, there was a heavy run on cornerbacks right before the Giants' turn to pick. When McKinstry went to the Saints at No. 41, the mood was down in New York's draft room. This was quickly followed by audible expletives being censored when Lassiter came off the board at No. 42 to the Texans.

“There go the corners,’’ Schoen said.

Early on, Schoen revealed that the Giants would target safety Tyler Nubin from Minnesota if the two cornerbacks were taken. That's exactly what New York did – taking Nubin with the No. 47 pick. Nubin was touted as the best safety in the draft class. He's also an option as a potential replacement for Xavier McKinney, whom the Giants lost in free agency.

New York could've taken either McKinstry or Lassiter when they had the No. 39 pick. However, the Giants sent that to the Carolina Panthers as part of the Brian Burns trade. So, although they wanted to grab a cornerback, New York got a much better deal with Burns and Nubin. Also, the fourth-rounder they didn't trade became tight end Theo Johnson, who has been great in camp. Considering all that, it's easier to say the Giants are staying calm and winning.

Eventually, the Giants did get their cornerback in Kentucky’s Andru Phillips, who was chosen in the third round. Phillips, though, is a slot cornerback who. Although Phillips will play a role in defense, it doesn’t quite solve who will replace Adoree Jackson opposite Deonte Banks on the perimeter. Either way, New York stuck to its principles and walked away with an infusion of talent that'll make them better this upcoming season.