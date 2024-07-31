MLB The Show 24 recently released update 1.17 (version 1.017) for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox, addressing several bugs and enhancing the gaming experience for players. This update, now available across all platforms, targets specific gameplay issues that have impacted player enjoyment and the authenticity of the baseball simulation.

Uniform Customization And Pitch Mechanics Refined In Latest 1.17 Update

One of the key improvements in the update is the correction of jersey number displays. Previously, players noted that jersey numbers did not appear correctly on the front of custom uniforms when using “Font 2.” This issue has been resolved, ensuring that jersey numbers are now displayed correctly, enhancing the visual consistency and customization options for players.

Switch pitchers also receive a significant tweak with this update. The game now accurately reflects the mechanics of switch pitchers when pitching left-handed, fixing previous inaccuracies. This change aims to provide a more realistic gameplay experience by ensuring that the actions of switch pitchers mirror those of their real-life counterparts.

Another important fix addresses the circle change pitch. Prior to the update, players could achieve a perfect result for this pitch without the correct pinpoint input, reducing the challenge intended in the game’s mechanics. With the fix, MLB The Show 24 reinstates the need for precise input to achieve optimal outcomes, maintaining the integrity of the game’s pitching system.

For those who enjoy the “Road to the Show” mode, the update resolves an issue where players lost the ability to select their preferred team during the drafting process. This restoration enhances player agency and enjoyment, allowing for a more personalized and engaging experience in the mode.

Enhancements To The Stadium Creator

Additionally, the update improves the Stadium Creator by fixing a bug that prevented users from viewing the “Search By Tags” menu. With this correction, players can now effectively utilize this feature, which is crucial for navigating and employing various elements in the creation of custom stadiums.

The developers have noted that update 1.17 focuses primarily on these specific bug fixes and does not introduce any changes to gameplay or balance. This approach ensures that the core gameplay remains stable while enhancing the overall user experience based on community feedback.

These adjustments are part of the ongoing efforts by the developers to refine MLB The Show 24, ensuring that the game remains enjoyable and true to the sport. By addressing these specific issues, the developers continue their commitment to improving the game, aiming to provide a high-quality gaming experience across all platforms.

MLB The Show 24 Update 1.17 Full List Of Patch Notes

With these key fixes highlighted, let’s delve into the full list of patch notes for update 1.17. This comprehensive overview will provide a closer look at all the enhancements and bug corrections implemented to ensure a smoother and more engaging gameplay experience. Here are the detailed updates that players can now benefit from in MLB The Show 24.

General:

Jersey numbers will now display properly on the front of created jerseys when using “Font 2”.

Switch pitchers will now have the proper break when pitching left-handed.

Fixed a bug where the circle change would be rewarded with a perfect result without the correct pinpoint input.

Road To The Show:

Fixed an issue where some users lost the ability to select which team they wanted to be drafted to.

Stadium Creator:

Fixed an issue preventing the user from viewing the Search By Tags menu

Developer Notes

There are no gameplay or live content balance changes in this update.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming