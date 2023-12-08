Detroit Red Wings' Patrick Kane is optimistic about his season debut in his return from hip resurfacing surgery

Despite losing in overtime to the San Jose Sharks, the Detroit Red Wings have gotten off to a promising start this year. They're 14-7-4 and tied for second in the Atlantic Division with 32 points.

Even more encouraging for the Red Wings is the return to the ice of future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane, who's coming off a hip resurfacing surgery. The surgery is one of the toughest to recover from — especially in the sport of hockey — but Kane's already off to a promising start since undergoing the procedure back in June. He's well aware it's far from the easiest procedure to come back from, but is looking to be an outlier.

“You can look at some players who've done it in the past and maybe they're at the end of their career and it didn't really work for them,” Kane said. “But I have a lot of optimism about it and I think you're going to see more and more players do it,” via ESPN.

Kane signed a one-year deal with the Red Wings ten days ago, and played his first game since joining Detroit on Thursday. During his return, he had three shots on goal in the 6-5 loss to the Sharks.

“Overall, I felt fine,” he said. “I'll definitely have to build up the timing, the confidence and getting back to trying to take over when you have the puck on your stick and take over games.”

Patrick Kane should continue to get more comfortable as he plays more. He'll play in his second game back against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.