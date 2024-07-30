It was a difficult pill for fans in the Twin Cities to swallow as they had to watch their beloved Minnesota North Stars relocate from one of the hockey hotbeds in the United States to The Lone Star State. The North Stars were relocated to Dallas, where they dropped the “North” from their name and began play in time for the 1993-94 NHL season.

The team enjoyed immediate success, qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their inaugural season and sweeping the St. Louis Blues in Round 1. Their quick start endeared them to new hockey fans in Dallas, and they soon became a regular force in the Western Conference. This success would culminate in the franchise's first Stanley Cup victory in 1999. And while the team would eventually experience a downturn, they'd eventually rebound and remain one of the West's top squads today.

Throughout their history, they've been fortunate to boast some of the top talents in the NHL, many of whom are now enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame thanks to their on-ice accomplishments. Who are the 10 best players in Dallas Stars history?

10) Bruising defenseman and captain Derian Hatcher

A native of Michigan, Hatcher would make his bones in the NHL by garnering a reputation as one of the League's top “stay-at-home” defensemen. Not only would he be awarded the captaincy, but he'd also become the first American-born player to lead his squad to the Stanley Cup. While his career would eventually take him away from Dallas, he'll forever be known as the first Stars player to touch the hallowed Cup.

9) Steady goaltender Marty Turco

Originally selected by the Stars in the 1994 NHL Draft, Turco made a name for himself at the University of Michigan before making the waves in the IHL, winning Rookie of the Year honors in 1999. Eventually, he'd be named the backup to Hall of Famer Ed Belfour before ultimately supplanting him as the starter in net. He'd go on to become known as the 2nd best goaltender in Stars history, winning 262 games along with 40 shutouts.

8) Defenseman Sergei Zubov

One of the quietest and yet most effective blue liners in NHL history, Zubov was an integral part of the 1999 Stanley Cup-winning squad that brought the Cup to the Lone Star state. He would be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1999.

7) Hard-hitting leader Brenden Morrow

Originally selected in the 1997 NHL Draft by the Stars, Morrow would go on to play the first 13 years of his NHL career with Dallas, including several years as team captain. His talent was apparent immediately, as he would be named the team's Rookie of the Year upon the conclusion of his rookie season; he would also participate in the NHL's YoungStars Game at the All-Star Game in 2002.

6) Consistent forward Jere Lehtinen

A quiet producer on the ice, Lehtinen would win consecutive Selke Trophy awards as the league's top defensive forward. He'd rack up over 500 points with the Stars, and would also have his jersey No. 26 retired by the team upon hanging up the skates.

5) Leader Jamie Benn

A mainstay with the Stars since 2009-10, Benn has served as captain of the franchise for over a decade now and reached numerous goal-scoring accolades during his career. Among his accomplishments include winning the Art Ross Trophy for the 2014-15 season, along with being named a finalist for the Hart Trophy the following season.

4) Two-way center Joe Nieuwendyk

Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames, Nieuwendyk would further help establish the Stars as bonafide contenders during their early days in the Lone Star State. Thanks to his 11 goals and 10 assists in the 1999 Stanley Cup Playoffs (including six game-winning goals), he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player in the postseason.

3) Lethal sniper Brett Hull

One of the most lethal goal scorers in NHL history, Hull had already made a living terrorizing opposition goaltenders for over a decade by the time he chose to sign with the Stars in 1998 after several years with their rival St. Louis Blues. He would accomplish one of the most iconic (and controversial) moments in NHL history when he scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal in overtime in Game 6 of the 1999 Stanley Cup Final to defeat the Buffalo Sabres, earning Dallas their first championship and Hull's second.

2) Hall of Fame goaltender Ed Belfour

Already one of the league's top goaltenders by the time he arrived in Dallas in 1997, Belfour would prove to be integral to the Stars' success that eventually culminated in the 1999 Stanley Cup victory. Belfour would also help lead the Stars back to the Cup Final in 2000; though they fell short, his reputation as a big-name goaltender was further cemented. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011.

1) American icon Mike Modano

Simply put, Mike Modano was the best player to don the sweater of the Stars. Already an established young talent with the North Stars, Modano would take Texas by storm upon the franchise's move south and into the top echelons of the stat book by becoming the best American-born goal scorer and producer. His jersey No. 9 is retired by the Stars, and they also recently commissioned a statue of his likeness to be on permanent display at American Airlines Center. He also took his rightful place in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014.