If you haven’t seen the new Netflix documentary Redeem Team, then I suggest that you take the time to watch it at the soonest possible time. Any and all basketball fans out there will definitely enjoy this epic documentary, although Dwight Howard supporters out there might end up scratching their heads after seeing it.

For some reason, the eight-time All-Star was barely featured in the documentary. His brief cameo lasted all but 10 seconds throughout the 97-minute program. This is quite baffling considering how Howard was considered an integral member of that squad.

A Reddit user named breadman3000 seems to have unraveled this mystery. As it turns out, Howard’s noticeable lack of presence in the documentary may have had a lot to do with the fact that his shoe sponsor was Adidas:

On top of people generally not enjoying playing with him, a lot of the original footage was made as a campaign by Nike and Dwight at the time was a headlining Adidas player. I think DWade was Converse which was a Nike subsidiary by that time. There was a controversy back then where they would hide his shoes in certain photos.

This actually makes a lot of sense. The conspiracy theory becomes even more believable after seeing this photo wherein coach Mike Krzyzewski seems to be blocking Howard’s shoes from the shot:

You also have to note that at that time, Dwight Howard was in his prime. He was one of the top big men in the league, and he also played a significant part in Team USA’s redemption run in the 2008 Olympics.