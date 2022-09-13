Epic trailer drops for LeBron James, Dwyane Wade documentary on 2008 ‘Redeem Team’

Netflix released a trailer for their upcoming documentary, “The Redeem Team.” The documentary covers the 2008 Men’s U.S. Olympic Basketball Team. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers on the project. The trailer does an excellent job of providing viewers with a sneak peak into this exciting story.

The Redeem Team documentary, a venture spearheaded by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, just dropped the trailer ahead of its October 7th release on @netflix 👀 (via @DwyaneWade)pic.twitter.com/0HZ31ef24C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022

Fans have been excited for a look at the trailer since this documentary was announced. The standout part of the trailer is the Kobe Bryant interview. Netflix revealed that there will be archival interviews with the late Kobe Bryant. Kobe played a huge role for the Redeem Team and seeing him in the trailer will only increase anticipation for the release of the documentary.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are set to be heavily featured throughout. They will help tell the story of the team including inside looks at all of the drama, excitement, and storylines. Other players set to be featured include: Carmelo Anthony, Carlos Boozer, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, and Chris Paul. Coach Mike Krzyewski, or Coach K, will also be featured.

The Redeem Team documentary is set reveal plenty of behind-the-scenes material and Olympic basketball footage. The team entered the 2008 Beijing Olympics with lofty expectations. However, they had a target on their back. The documentary is set to encourage everyone involved to be as truthful as possible in their interviewers. Viewers will find out what truly occurred during the 2008 Olympics.

The Redeem Documentary is directed by Jon Weinbach. Viewers may expect similarities to the “The Last Dance,” as Weinbach directed that as well.

We will continue to monitor updates and news on The Redeem Team Netflix documentary.