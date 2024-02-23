The 2015 NBA Draft class had a couple of stars, but overall, it lacked elite-caliber talent. With the class having nearly nine seasons under their belt, though, it has become clear that there was solid depth in this class. A lot of that depth came from either the end of the first round, the second round, or from the undrafted pool. Meanwhile, a lot of the lottery picks busted out. That discrepancy would seemingly lead to a lot of changes in a redraft of the 2015 NBA Draft class, so we decided to test that theory out.
30. Justise Winslow: Golden State Warriors
Actual position: 10th
Original number 30 pick: Kevon Looney
Draft experts and NBA teams alike were very high on Justise Winslow during the pre-draft process. They thought his defense would make him a starter in the NBA for a long time. While that hasn't turned out to be the case, Winslow has stuck around in the NBA for a while. In fact, he recently signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors. His defense would have been a great fit for the Golden State Warriors during the middle of their dynasty.
29. Willy Hernangomez: Brooklyn Nets
Actual position: 35th
Original number 29 pick: Chris McCullough
Willy Hernangomez and his brother Juancho were drafted in back-to-back years. Willy was a second-rounder, while Juanhco was taken in the first round, but Willy has had the better career of the two. Both brothers are out of the NBA now, but Willy averaged 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during his time in the top league in basketball.
28. Frank Kaminsky: Boston Celtics
Actual position: 9th
Original number 28 pick: R.J. Hunter
Kelly Olynyk thrived for the Boston Celtics in a stretch big-man role. While Frank Kaminsky didn't reach the expectations that come with being a top-10 pick, he could have taken the reins from Olynyk and played a similar role in Boston.
27. Emmanuel Mudiay: Los Angeles Lakers
Actual position: 7th
Original number 27 pick: Larry Nance Jr.
In this NBA redraft, the 3rd, 6th, 7th, and 9th picks all fall to the end of the first round. That demonstrates how bad some of the misses were in the lottery, and it doesn't even account for the fact that the 5th and 8th picks didn't even make our redraft. Emmanuel Mudiay was the 7th pick in 2015, and he is the rare Denver Nuggets draft miss in over the last decade.
Mudiay has only played in two games since 2020, but he was recently in the news when he claimed that he lost playing time not because of his play on the court but because of the business that is the NBA. Now, that should probably be taken with a grain of salt, but Mudiay did show some flashes during his time in the league, and it is somewhat surprising that he was out of the league by age 25.
26. Willie Cauley-Stein: San Antonio Spurs
Actual position: 6th
Original number 26 pick: Nikola Mulutinov
Drafting European players is a strategy that has served the San Antonio Spurs well. It comes with risks, though, as evidenced by the fact that Nikola Mulutinov never came over to the NBA. In fact, Mulutinov is the most recent first-rounder to never play in the NBA and one of only four first-rounders in the 21st century who can say that. In this redraft, the Spurs do well by instead ending up with Willie Cauley-Stein.
As the sixth overall pick, Cauley-Stein can be viewed at as a bust. He still had a long NBA career, though. He played in 422 games, which is 422 more than the Spurs' original 2015 first-rounder played in. Cauley-Stein's skillset was somewhat limited, but he could catch lobs and finish plays around the rim.
25. Jahlil Okafor: Memphis Grizzlies
Actual position: 3rd
Original number 25 pick: Jarell Martin
Jahlil Okafor is one of the biggest busts in recent memory, and it was almost predictable, as his style of play was already outdated by the time he was drafted. Ten to twenty years earlier, it is very possible that Okafor would have been an All-Star caliber player because of his incredible strength and ability to score in the low post.
Okafor didn't provide much on offense except for post-scoring. On defense, he couldn't switch, didn't defend the rim, and struggled in pick and rolls. Okafor didn't fall completely out of the first round in the 2015 NBA redraft, though, because he did have two solid seasons as a scorer. He put up 17.5 points per game as a rookie and 11.8 points per game in year two. After that, the Philadelphia 76ers moved on from him, and he was not a priority on any of the following teams that he played for.
24. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Cleveland Cavaliers
Actual position: 23rd
Original number 24 pick: Tyus Jones
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson only falls one pick in the 2015 NBA redraft. Hollis-Jefferson put up career averages of 9 points and 5.5 rebounds, but it was defense that was his calling card.
23. Richaun Holmes: Portland Trail Blazers
Actual position: 37th
Original number 23 pick: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Richaun Holmes was yet another big man who didn't get the minutes he deserved early in his career with the Philadelphia 76ers because the team had a logjam at his position. This was one of the big issues with the 76ers “process,” but it didn't prevent Holmes from becoming a solid backup center elsewhere.
22. Cedi Osman: Chicago Bulls
Actual position: 31st
Original number 22 pick: Bobby Portis
Cedi Osman spent a few years overseas before coming stateside, and he had shown enough promise as a stashed prospect that some thought he could help LeBron James win one more championship in Cleveland. Osman didn't contribute much in his lone season sharing the floor with one of the best players ever, but he did eventually become an important role player for the Cavaliers. Osman averaged double-digit scoring numbers in four straight seasons while in Cleveland.
21. Trey Lyles: Dallas Mavericks
Actual position: 12th
Original number 21 pick: Justin Anderson
Trey Lyles is somewhat under the radar, but he has stuck around the league as a fringe rotation player. He was originally drafted directly ahead of his Kentucky teammate, Devin Booker. While Lyles hasn't lived up to that hype, he is a player that can come in and play solid minutes for any team.
20. Cam Payne: Toronto Raptors
Actual position: 14th
Original number 20 pick: Delon Wright
There are a few players from this draft class who were let go from the team that drafted them far too early, as they found success after a change of scenery. Cam Payne is one of them. The point guard only played in 77 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder despite the fact that they drafted him in the lottery. He has become a reliable backup since, and he always seems to be playing for championship contenders.
19. Montrezl Harrell: Washington Wizards
Actual position: 32nd
Original number 19 pick: Jerian Grant
Montrezl Harrell was never good on defense, and he was always undersized, but he made up for it in other ways. Harrell played with a ferocious attitude, and his motor was always turned up to the maximum level. This made him a beast when it came to cleaning the offensive glass and getting second-chance points, and it led to him scoring 18.6 points per game en route to winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award in his best season.
That award usually goes to spark plug scoring guards, which makes a center winning the award and putting up high-scoring totals all the more impressive. Despite now being out of the league, Harrell can be viewed at as a steal at this point in the draft because he is second in the entire class in win shares (42.9).
18. T.J. McConnell: Houston Rockets
Actual position: Undrafted
Original number 18 pick: Sam Dekker
T.J. McConnell is not the biggest, strongest, fastest, or most skilled player in the league, and in fact, he is below average at all of those things. He is the ultimate irritant, though, and that has allowed him to have a role in the NBA. McConnell is relentless on defense and makes games exhausting for his opponents every single game. He is also a solid floor general and a good playmaker. In this redraft, he goes from undrafted all the way to the 18th pick, and he is definitely an upgrade over Sam Dekker, the Houston Rockets' original pick in this slot.
17. Pat Connaughton: Milwaukee Bucks
Actual position: 41st
Original number 17 pick: Rashad Vaughn
Pat Connaughton ends up with the team that he has found the most success with in the 2015 NBA redraft. Connaughton was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets and immediately traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, but 64 of his 70 career starts come with the Milwaukee Bucks. In this redraft, he starts his Bucks journey a little bit earlier.
16. Delon Wright: Boston Celtics
Actual position: 20th
Original number 16 pick: Terry Rozier
Delon Wright is somewhat of a forgotten player from the 2015 draft class, but the journeyman has found himself playing rotation minutes wherever he has played at. Wright has good size for his position and locks in on defense. In 2015, Terry Rozier was a somewhat surprising pick because the Celtics were already loaded with guards. That selection worked out then, though, so the Celtics have no problem going guard again in the 2015 NBA redraft.
15. Royce O'Neale: Atlanta Hawks
Actual position: Undrafted
Original number 15 pick: Kelly Oubre Jr.
Royce O'Neale has been traded to a Kevin Durant-led team twice in the last two seasons. That isn't because he isn't valued, but rather, it demonstrates how coveted he is, especially when around superstars. O'Neale doesn't need the ball a lot, but he will hit the open three-point shot and play solid defense.
14. Christian Wood: Oklahoma City Thunder
Actual position: Undrafted
Original number 14 pick: Cam Payne
Christian Wood has some of the best numbers from this class. His career averages of 13.6 points and 7 rebounds are among the best marks from the 2015 class, but there have been questions about if these raw numbers actually lead to winning. Additionally, Wood's attitude has often been questioned. Regardless, he is a very skilled player who can do a lot of things that players his size usually can't do, and it is very impressive that he jumps into the lottery in this redraft after originally going undrafted.
13. Kevon Looney: Phoenix Suns
Actual position: 30th
Original number 13 pick: Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns will be disappointed not to walk away with Devin Booker, but Kevon Looney has been the ultimate winner during his career. Looney is a three-time champion, and he has been able to contribute important minutes for the Golden State Warriors. His numbers don't jump off of the page, but Looney does the little things that lead to winning ball games.
12. Kelly Oubre Jr.: Utah Jazz
Actual position: 15th
Original number 12 pick: Trey Lyles
Kelly Oubre plays with high intensity and a great competitive drive. He is freakishly athletic and can occasionally hit the deep shot. It has led to 12.9 points per game, and in this class, you would maybe guess Oubre would go higher than the 12th pick in a redraft. Oubre has never been the most efficient player, though, and that holds him back slightly. Regardless, Oubre is clearly a lottery talent from this class.
11. Josh Richardson: Indiana Pacers
Actual position: 40th
Original number 11 pick: Myles Turner
Josh Richardson has been a role player for most of his career, but he actually had one season as the Miami Heat's top option. That 2018-19 season when Richardson led the Heat in scoring gives him a slight boost in this redraft, but he is definitely a worthy lottery choice in this do-over. If Richardson is able to average double-figure scoring numbers this season, it will be his eighth straight season doing so.
10. Tyus Jones: Miami Heat
Actual position: 24th
Original number 10 pick: Justise Winslow
Tyus Jones is only a career 7.3 point per game scorer, which usually wouldn't warrant being redrafted in the top 10. Jones is as steady as they come, though. His name deserves to be the dictionary definition of a pure point guard. He is the assist-to-turnover ratio leader seemingly every year, and that ability to be a playmaker without turning the ball over is extremely valuable, especially in the backup point guard role that Jones has thrived in.
9. Larry Nance Jr.: Charlotte Hornets
Actual position: 27th
Original number 9 pick: Frank Kaminsky
The Charlotte Hornets were reportedly offered four first-round picks for this pick back in 2015. Charlotte declined and decided to take Frank Kaminsky. The Wisconsin star didn't have a bad career, but their refusal to accept that deal was obviously a mistake. In this redraft, there isn't a great replacement for Kaminsky with the ninth pick, as all of the stars have already been taken. Larry Nance Jr. is a solid role player who is still producing at the NBA level, though.
8. Bobby Portis: Detroit Pistons
Actual position: 22nd
Original number 8 pick: Stanley Johnson
Early in his career, Bobby Portis punched his teammate in the face. Since then, he has become the ultimate team player and an important role player on the always-good Milwaukee Bucks. Portis sets the tone for his team, and he will always back up his boys. He is known as an enforcer of sorts, but he also has some legitimate skills. Portis has shot 38.1% from deep for his career en route to 11.6 points per game.
7. Norman Powell: Denver Nuggets
Actual position: 46th
Original number 7 pick: Emmanuel Mudiay
Norman Powell has been one of the best bench players in the NBA for quite some time now. He helped the Toronto Raptors win a championship in that role, and he likely would have been a great fit in that role for the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets don't have many draft misses in recent seasons, but their selection of Emmanuel Mudiay was one of them. Getting yet another contributor in this redraft would have made Denver even scarier.
6. Terry Rozier: Sacramento Kings
Actual position: 16th
Original number 6 pick: Willie Caulie-Stein
Many considered the Celtics' choice of Terry Rozier at 16 to be a reach, but he has emerged as one of the best draftees from 2015. Fans then considered his contract with the Charlotte Hornets to be an overpay. Rozier again proved the doubters wrong. Rozier defying expectations has become a common theme in his career.
The guard was averaging 23.2 points per game this season before being traded to the Miami Heat, and once he returns from injury, he will look to help Miami contend for a championship. Rozier can score from anywhere on the court, and his tight handle helps him get to his spots and get shots up before the contest comes.
5. D'Angelo Russell: Orlando Magic
Actual position: 2nd
Original number 5 pick: Mario Hezonja
D'Angelo Russell's value is tough to gauge. He is one of only four players from the 2015 class to make an All-Star Game, and his smooth style leads to plenty of buckets. However, it is fair to question if he contributes to winning. He is somewhat inconsistent, and his defense isn't great. That led to his minutes being cut in the playoffs last year, and he has even already been traded four different times. Regardless, his career averages of 17.7 points and 5.7 assists per game place him firmly in the top five of the 2015 NBA redraft.
4. Myles Turner: New York Knicks
Actual position: 11th
Original number 4 pick: Kristaps Porzingis
Myles Turner is one of the best shot blockers in the NBA, as he has twice led the league in blocked shots. On top of that, he is one of the best three-point shooting centers in the league. That combination makes him a picture-perfect example of the modern-day center. Turner is the only player drafted in the top five of this redraft that hasn't made an All-Star appearance.
3. Kristaps Porzingis: Philadelphia 76ers
Actual position: 4th
Original number 3 pick: Jahlil Okafor
Knicks fans booed when Kristaps Porzingis was drafted fourth overall in 2015, but they surely wish he would have fallen that far in a draft do-over. Kristaps is 7-foot 2-inches tall, is an elite rim protector, and can shoot the deep ball. He has played for a number of different teams following his trade from the Knicks, but this season, he has helped the Celtics to the best record in the NBA.
Too many bigs and a lack of spacing were the downfalls to the Philadelphia 76ers “process.” Porzingis doesn't necessarily fix the positional issue, but he is capable of playing power forward, while Jahlil Okafor was limited to action at the center. Porzingis definitely would have helped the spacing issue, though. His shooting made him one of the original NBA unicorns, where as Okafor was a throwback big who operated in the paint with his back to the basket. That play style has gone out of style, while the Porzingis archetype is now highly coveted and has resulted in players like Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama being drafted early.
2. Karl-Anthony Towns: Los Angeles Lakers
Actual position: 1st
Original number 2 pick: D'Angelo Russell
Karl-Anthony Towns was a worthy choice as the top pick in 2015, but he falls to the second pick in this redraft. That doesn't change the fact that he is a wonderful player. Towns is only in his ninth season, but he is already the best three-point shooting big man of all time. His perimeter game completely revolutionized the center position, but he has also thrived as a power forward alongside Rudy Gobert in 2023-24.
Towns hasn't experienced a ton of winning, which is the one knock against him. His Minnesota Timberwolves are currently the number one seed in the Western Conference, though, so Towns may be able to shake the loser label soon. Regardless of how much he has won, though, there is no doubting the skill that the big man has. Few, if any, players his size can play the way he does, and having such a skilled big man is a luxury.
1. Devin Booker: Minnesota Timberwolves
Actual position: 13th
Original number 1 pick: Karl-Anthony Towns
You can't go wrong with either Towns or Devin Booker as the top player from this class. We settle on Booker because he has an NBA Finals appearance and is currently a top-five (or higher) pure scorer in the NBA. There were a few years of losing at the start of Booker's career with the Phoenix Suns, but that was also the case for Towns' Timberwolves.
Booker is averaging 24.2 points per game for his career. This season, he is up to 27.5 points, and he is arguably the best mid-range shooter in the NBA. The guard gets to his spots and can rise up over anyone. He has been scoring at a high level for a long time, too, as illustrated by his infamous 70-point game in his second year in the league. Booker's game has even become more well-rounded, as he has spent time this season running the offense as a point guard.
Overall, six Kentucky Wildcats players were drafted this year, four of which went in the lottery. Three of them were drafted higher than Booker, but the former 13th overall pick has proven to be arguably the best of the bunch. We wouldn't be mad if you have Towns over Booker, especially because elite centers are hard to come by, but Booker is, without a doubt, a top-two player from this class.