Recently, the NBA Cup concluded with the New York Knicks defeating the San Antonio Spurs, winning the third iteration of the tournament. The final rounds of the NBA Cup have been played in Las Vegas since its inception back in 2023, but some fans have been clamoring for a more iconic venue for the championship game than the T-Mobile Arena, which doesn't exactly have a storied basketball backdrop.

Recently, NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN took to “NBA Today” to provide the latest update on a new potential venue for the final game in future seasons.

“The NBA has Duke and Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, as among their strong options as a cup championship game host, potentially as soon as 2026. So as the league explores outside of Las Vegas, could there be a high level college program like Duke to host a game?” wondered Charania, per MrBuckBuck on X, formerly Twitter.

Of course, this exploration process seems to be in its preliminary stages at this point, but it certainly would be a sight to behold if the NBA Cup final game were played at a venue as iconic as the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

For the last three years, the NBA has been looking for ways to drum up fan interest in the cup tournament, and while the average person isn't necessarily going to get excited over hundred millionaires getting an extra $500,000, the financial incentive certainly seemed to help motivate the players to give it their all.

In any case, it could be a while before the NBA announces any substantial changes to its cup format moving forward. For now, the New York Knicks will celebrate their championship by declining to hang a banner in Madison Square Garden.