The Cincinnati Reds entered the month of September in territory to snag a playoff berth. It's a territory that very few people thought they would be in at the start of the season. Young players like Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Graham Ashcraft, Andrew Abbott and Jonathan India have been major contributors but health has held the team back from being at full strength altogether.

Reds manager David Bell provided some key injury updates on their key infielders, per Charlie Goldsmith of The Enquirer. McLain is still out for multiple weeks while India could soon start a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.

McLain is dealing with an oblique injury that has kept him out since August 28. He said after being put on IL that it was something he had been feeling for a little while but that progressively worse to the point where swinging through pitches caused him pain. The shortstop/second baseman has made himself a National League Rookie of the Year contender with a .290/.357/.507 slash line.

Meanwhile, India has been out since late June due to a left foot injury. The second baseman and former NL Rookie of the Year injured the foot trying to test it out and was shelved for two more weeks. The Reds considered trading him at the trade deadline but ended up holding onto him.

The Reds are neck-and-neck with the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks in the record department, fighting to secure a Wild Card spot as the season heads into its homestretch.