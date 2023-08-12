While the Cincinnati Reds have been the talk of MLB, there hasn't been much hype surrounding former Rookie of the Year Jonathan India. Just when it looked like India was on track for a comeback, the Reds now seem poised to be without their infielder much longer.

India has been shut down for two weeks after re-aggravating his foot injury. Taking part in a running test on Friday, India seemed to worsen the injury. While he is now without a firm timetable, manager David Bell is still looking to have his second baseman back before the end of the season, via Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

“My message to him was, ‘Sit out two weeks, and then we'll do everything we can to get you back by the end of the season and the playoffs,” Bell said. “There's still a lot to shoot for to get back for, even if its towards the end of the season.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

With Elly De La Cruz and a hoard of top prospects taking over Cincinnati, India hasn't been able to get his proper shine. Still, India is having a fine season, hitting .251 with 14 home runs, 52 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

The Reds currently in the postseason hunt with their 60-57 record. Having the 2021 Rookie of the Year in the lineup would surely help their playoff push. However, Bell and the Reds understand the infielder needs to be fully healthy before making his return to the diamond. For now, India will rest before attempting to give Cincy the late-season spark they need.