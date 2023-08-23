Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz is already making waves at the MLB level. On Tuesday, De La Cruz passed MLB legend Barry Bonds for the fewest amount of games needed to reach 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases. It took the Reds infielder just 64 games to accomplish the feat.

It's been quite an interesting journey to this point for the 21-year-old Elly De La Cruz. Born in 2002, he grew up in the Dominican Republic. He signed with the Reds in 2018 as an international free agent at the age of 16.

De La Cruz worked his way through Cincinnati's minor-league affiliates before finally getting the call up to the big leagues in June.

At 6'5″, De La Cruz stands as one of the tallest shortstops in league history, and he's also one of the fastest. In a July game, De La Cruz had an amazing sequence in which he stole second, third, and home in one prolonged sequence, setting social media ablaze in the process.

He also hit for the cycle in a game against the Atlanta Braves on June 23.

This new accomplishment is just the latest in what has been a highly impressive season for the youngster.

As for his team, the Reds currently sit at 64-61, good for third place in the NL Central, and just one game behind the Chicago Cubs for second place. While the playoffs might look like an outside possibility at this point, it appears that anything is possible with De La Cruz out on the diamond.