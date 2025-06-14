Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene has been out hurt with a groin problem, for the second time this season. It now appears the Reds may not get him back anytime soon. Team manager Terry Francona said Greene needs more time to heal than originally expected.

“It’s going to take a little longer this time,” Francona said, per Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith.

Greene is expected to go through rehab in Arizona. He has been out since June 3, when he made his last appearance on the mound for the club.

“It's not as bad (as what he felt in Atlanta) but it still grabbed,” Greene said after that game about the injury, per the Associated Press. “It's not concerning, it's frustrating. I want to be out there and compete. I feel like as a pitcher, you do your best when you're in a groove and you're going out there every fifth or sixth day. It just makes it a little bit more difficult when you're trying to overcome some stuff.”

This season, Greene has appeared in 11 games. He has a 2.72 ERA and a 4-3 overall record. Greene has recorded 73 strikeouts for the Reds, who are 35-35 on the year.

The Reds are staying above water in NL Central race

Francona is in his first season managing a Reds team that has made the best of a difficult season so far. Cincinnati is .500 on the year, despite having to go stretches without their ace Greene. Outfielder Austin Hays has also been out hurt for the team.

Heading into Saturday, the Reds are seven games behind Chicago in the National League Central. While that's not where they would like to be, Cincinnati is still well within reach of the division lead.

It's hard to count out a team with Francona as its manager. Francona has won two World Series titles as manager for the Boston Red Sox. He also has won three American League Manager of the Year awards, with his last one coming in 2022. Back then, Francona was working with the Cleveland Guardians.

The Reds play the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Cincinnati enters the contest having lost back-to-back games, while the Tigers have the most wins in baseball.

Reds fans certainly hope they can get Greene back soon.