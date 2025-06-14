Sitting a game below .500 at 35-36, the Boston Red Sox have made a notable mid-season move, trading right-handed pitcher Brian Van Belle to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations. This shift reflects a strategic realignment by Boston, which designated Van Belle for assignment on June 11th.

The 28-year-old, who was recently dominating in Triple-A Worcester, now finds a new home with the Reds as both teams reshape their rosters during a pivotal stretch of the season. Van Belle’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. 

After signing with the Red Sox as an undrafted free agent in 2020, he worked his way through the minors. This season, he was especially impressive in Triple-A Worcester, boasting a 5-1 record with a 2.29 ERA across 12 outings. His final five starts were particularly dominant, with a 1.55 ERA that caught the attention of scouts across MLB. Yet with Boston’s deep pitching prospect pool, he was the odd man out.

The Reds, meanwhile, capitalized on an opportunity. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who broke the story on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Reds acquired Van Belle and immediately assigned him to Triple-A Louisville.

“The Cincinnati Reds acquire Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Brian Van Belle for cash considerations.”

It’s a smart, low-risk move for Cincinnati. Although they sit seven games back, they remain in the hunt—especially if they can stay afloat and heat up at the right time to spark a potential playoff push. Adding Van Belle, who can pitch as both a starter or reliever, provides versatility and upside. 

Van Belle’s strong performance in Triple-A Worcester shows he’s more than just organizational depth. With a 5-1 record and 2.29 ERA, he brings proven production. For the Cincinnati Reds, this move adds immediate depth to their pitching corps. For the Red Sox, it’s a calculated decision, shedding a talented arm to maintain roster flexibility amid a surplus of promising young pitchers in their farm system.