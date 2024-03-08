Cincinnati Reds No. 1 overall prospect (per MLB.com) Noelvi Marte has reportedly been suspended by MLB for 80 games after testing positive for a PED called Boldenone, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Feinsand also provided MLB's statement on the situation.
“The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the statement reads. “The suspension of Marte will become effective at the beginning of the 2024 regular season.”
Marte is one of baseball's top prospects. He features a high-ceiling. However, Marte will now be suspended for 80 games.
Marte is a 22-year-old infielder who can play shortstop or third base. He made his MLB debut in 2023 and impressed across 35 games, slashing .316/.366/.456/.822. The Reds were hoping that Marte could take another step forward in 2024.
Marte's skill set is impressive. He offers power and speed and features the ability to contribute in multiple different ways on the field. The Reds are still looking to have a big 2024 campaign, but they will need to play the first 80 games without their top prospect.
The team released a statement on the Noelvi Marte suspension Friday.
“The Reds fully support Major League Baseball's drug policy and its penalties. We will have no further comment.”
It is unclear if Marte will appeal the suspension. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this situation as they are made available.