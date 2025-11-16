If the Tennessee Titans are going to turn things around offensively, wide receiver Calvin Ridley will likely have something to do with it. However, he was quickly forced to leave the Titans' Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Ridley suffered an ankle injury and was forced to be carted off the field. He is now questionable to return, via Nick Suss of The Tennessean.

Calvin Ridley #titans Eversion moment at the right ankle and grabs at the inside part of his lower shin, likely a high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/hEtCmbrCiP — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The wide receiver has dealt with injuries all season, appearing in just six games. Heading into Week 11, Ridley was battling through a hamstring injury. While he was able to suit up against the Texans, his day didn't last very long with a new ailment popping up.

Article Continues Below

Before going down with injury, Ridley caught one pass for 13 yards. He now has 17 reception for 303 yards and a touchdown on the season. Most of that production came in the team's lone win over the Arizona Cardinals, when he made five grabs for 131 yards.

Based on how Tennessee's roster is constructed, and with Ridley commanding a $92 million contract. The Titans offered that deal with the expectations he'd be their clear cut WR1. And with the franchise using their No. 1 pick on quarterback on Cam Ward, Ridley should've been his top target.

But due to injuries and overall organizational dysfunction, that just hasn't happened in 2025. The latter issue is what ruined things for Ridley and the Titans in Week 11. While he received the questionable tag, the fact he was carted off was extremely telling. Tennessee is sure to keep close tabs on Ridley's injury coming out of the game.