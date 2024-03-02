Cincinnati Reds slugger star Elly De La Cruz announced himself to the big leagues last season, breaking all sorts of records just weeks after his debut. Heading into De La Cruz's first full season in the MLB, he's already showcasing his ridiculous power in spring training in Arizona.
On Saturday, the Dominican smacked a mind-boggling 470-foot home run to deep right-center field with an exit velocity of 111.7 mph. Take a look, via Sporting News:
Elly De La Cruz hit a home run 470 feet with an exit velocity of 111.7 MPH.
The pimp job included. What a shot from De La Cruz, who got all of that one. Here's another angle:
Elly De La Cruz played in 98 games last season, hitting .235 with 13 homers, 44 RBI, and 35 stolen bases. He went cold offensively toward the end of the campaign but still managed to make some noise on the basepaths with his speed. The infielder is truly a five-tool player who can do it all. He profiles to be a massive piece of the Reds' future.
If De La Cruz can get more consistent at the plate, there's no question he's a guy who can go deep 25+ times per season. I mean, just look at how far that baseball went. The youngster could be one of the most exciting players in the Majors right now.
The Reds head into 2024 with lots of optimism, just barely missing the playoffs last season. With a talented young core, the sky is the limit for Cincinnati. They do appear to be set up for success in the years to come and Elly De La Cruz could end up being their most important player.