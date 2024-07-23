Chris Sale takes to the mound for the Atlanta Braves as they host the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Braves prediction and pick.

Reds-Braves Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Chris Sale

Chris Sale (13-3) with a 2.70 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP

Last Start: Sale went five innings in his last start, giving up four hits and two walks. He would surrender just one run in the game and take the win over the Padres.

2024 Home Splits: In nine starts at home this year, Sale is 8-0 with a 2.72 ERA and a .198 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Reds-Braves Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +200

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How to Watch Reds vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/ 4:20 PM PT

TV: BSOH/BSSO

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 14th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 27th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Spencer Steer has been great for the Reds this year. He is hitting .239 on the year with a .331 on-base percentage. Steer has 15 home runs and 61 RBI while he has stolen 15 bases and scored 51 times. Also driving in runs is Jeiomer Candelario. HE is hitting .233 on the year with 16 home runs and 45 RBIS. Elly De La Cruz has been great on the base path. He is hitting .255 this year with a .347 on-base percentage. While he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 44 runs, the more impressive part is the 48 stolen bases and 65 runs scored. Meanwhile, Jonathan India leads the team in batting this year. He is hitting .275 on the year with a .379 on-base percentage.

Austin Slater has been driving in runs since the all-star break. While he is hitting just .167, he has three RBIs and a run scored since the break. Jake Fraley has been hot since the break. He has hit .400 with two RBIs since the break. Elly De La Cruz has also been solid. HE has hit .250 with a .357 on-base percentage. De La Cruz has stolen a base and scored a run as well. Since the All-Star break, the Reds are hitting just .190 with three home runs and 11 runs scored.

Current Reds have just 23 career at-bats against Chris Sale. While they have some experience, it has not been positive. They hit us .130 without driving in a run. Spencer Steer and Tyler Stephenson are both one for two against Sale with a double. Meanwhile, Austin Wynns has the other hit, going one for five.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 16th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. Ozzie Albies has been great for them, this year, hitting .258 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs, but he will be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future with an injury. Still, the Braves have weapons. Marcell Ozuna is hitting .308 on the year with a .383 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 79 RBIs while scoring 6- times Matt Olson has also been solid. He is hitting .222 on the year with a .300 on-base percentage. Olson has 13 home runs, 44 RBIs and 41 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats is Austin Riley. Riley is hitting .258 with 13 home runs, 40 RBIS, and 49 runs scored over the year.

Eddie Rosario has been solid since the All-Star break. He is hitting .364 with a .417 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and three RBIs in that time while scoring twice. Also hitting well is Marcell Ozuna. He has been hitting .455 since the break with two home runs, two RBIs and two runs scored. Travis d'Arnaud is also coming in hot. Since the break, he is hitting .571 with a .625 on-base percentage. He has a run scored but does not have an RBI.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick

Chris Sale has been dominant this year. He is first in the majors to win wins, while sitting tied for fifth in ERA, tied for fifth in strikeouts, and fifth in WHIP on the year. In his last six starts, he is 5-1 and has not given up more than two runs in any start. In the one loss, he gave up a solo home run and the Braves lost 1-0 in an odd situation after playing a doubleheader and traveling to the White Sox for just one game. Further, the Reds have not been hitting well since the all-star break. Take the Braves to win in this one.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-115)