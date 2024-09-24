ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The playoff-bound Cleveland Guardians play host as they face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Guardians prediction and pick.

Reds-Guardians Projected Starters

Jakob Junis vs. Tanner Bibee

Jakob Junis (4-0) with a 2.61 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP

Last Start: Junis went six innings, giving up two hits and one run. He would take the no-decision as the Reds lost to the Braves.

2024 Road Splits: Junis is 3-0 in two starts and 12 appearances on the road at home this year. He has a 3.26 ERA and a .250 opponent batting average.

Tanner Bibee (11-9) with a 3.56 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Bibee went 6.2 innings giving up five hits and a walk. He would allow just two runs, but take the no-decision as the Guardians won in ten innings over the Twins.

2024 Home Splits: Bibee is 4-4 at home with a 4.39 ERA in 15 home starts with a .248 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Guardians Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +138

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Reds vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSOH/BSGL

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are tied for 14th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .229 this year with 20 home runs and 91 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases with 74 runs scored. Elly De La Cruz has also been great this year. He is hitting .261 on the year with 25 home runs and 74 RBIs. Further, De La Cruz has stolen 65 bases and scored 104 times this year. Rounding out the best bats on the year in Jonathan India. He is hitting .247 with a .353 on-base percentage. India has 15 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 83 runs scored.

Tyler Stephenson has been the hot bat in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, seven RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Elly De La Cruz has hit .346 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, a stolen base, and six runs scored. Finally, Jonathan India is hitting .261 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored. The Reds have hit .234 in the last week with six home runs and 25 runs scored in six games.

Current Reds have 18 career at-bats against Tanner Bibee. They have just two hits. One is from Will Benson who is 1-2. Meanwhile, TJ Frield is 1-3 with a strikeout.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians sit 15th in the majors in runs while sitting 20th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .274 this year with a .332 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 37 home runs this year, plus 112 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 40 bases and scored 109 times. Josh Naylor is also having a stellar year. He is hitting .240 on the year with a .317 on-base percentage. He has 31 home runs, 105 RBIs, and 82 runs scored. Steven Kwan has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. He is hitting .291 this year with a .364 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 43 RBIs, and has scored 81 times on the year.

Jose Ramirez has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .321 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs, a stolen base and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Andres Gimine is hitting .375 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Kyle Manzardo. he is hitting .400 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. The Guardians are hitting .238 in the last week with ten home runs and 24 runs scored in seven games.

Current Guardians have 53 career at-bats against Jakob Junis. They are hitting .264 against Junis. Jose Ramirez has the most experience, going 9-36 with two doubles and two home runs, plus five RBIs. Further, Josh Naylor is 2-8 with a home run and two RBIs. Finally, Lane Thomas is 2-4 with a double.

Final Reds-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Jakob Junis has been great in his last four starts. He has pitched 20 innings, giving up just two runs in those four starts. Still, the Reds have lost all four games. Tanner Bibee has been solid this month. He has given up eight runs in 23.2 innings over four starts, but the Guardians are 2-2 in those games. The Reds have been the slightly better offense in the last week, but the Guardians have been the better team and the Reds are not giving run support to Junis. Take the Guardians at home in this one.

Final Reds-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-164)