The Cincinnati Reds have missed the playoffs once again after an injury-plagued 2024. Manager David Bell has been fired after six years as the Reds' bench boss, according to a team release. Bench coach Freddie Benavides is the interim manager.

The Reds had a great 2023 campaign, winning 82 games but missing the playoffs once again. The win total was the highest since 2013 and their young core led to high expectations. Bell was given a contract extension that took him through 2026 after last season. Now, less than 162 games into that deal, he is gone.

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall will be speaking to the media on Monday morning, a scheduled off-day for the team. They wrap up their season with road games against the Guardians and Cubs. They must win each of their remaining five games to reach .500 for the second straight season.

It has been an emotional year for Reds fans, as fan favorite Joey Votto announced his retirement. The Queen City faithful would have loved to send him off with a ceremony during a playoff game, but it will be another year with no October baseball in Cincinnati.

Candidates for the next manager of the Reds

Bell is just the second manager fired this season, behind Pedro Grifol of the Chicago White Sox. While it is not all his fault, it's hard to imagine anyone taking a chance on a guy with “worst team ever” on his resume so quickly. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that Skip Schumaker of the Miami Marlins was going to leave his post at the end of the season.

Schumaker is the perfect fit for the Reds and not just because he is a skipper named Skip. The Marlins made the playoffs in 2023 with a young group of prospects and some solid veteran pieces. If the Reds utilize free agency to improve their team, they are a candidate to do the same.

If the Yankees falter in the playoffs, ex-Red Aaron Boone could be available. The Astros have plenty of coaches that could be poached for manager roles, including Troy Snitker, Brian Snitker's son. And Benavides may continue in the role. No matter who gets the job, they must get Elly De La Cruz and the squad into the postseason in 2025.