With the 2025 NBA preseason rapidly coming to an end, the Phoenix Suns will not only be without new star guard Jalen Green as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers, but also for the regular season opener.

Taking to social media to break the news, PHNX Suns shared Jordan Ott's message to reporters on social media, noting that after aggravating his hamstring in China, Green will be out for the next “couple of weeks.”

“BREAKING: Jordan Ott says Jalen Green “reaggravated” his hamstring strain in China and will be out “a couple of weeks.” Suns fans will have to wait for the explosive guards debut for Phoenix,” PHNX Suns shared.

Breaking down the matter further, Ott noted that Green would be re-evaluated in 10 days according to Underdog Sports, which all but eliminates him from contention for opening night on October 22, when the Suns will welcome the Sacramento Kings to the Mortgage Matchup Center for a Western Conference showdown.

Once considered the next face of the Houston Rockets after the James Harden era came to an end, Green was traded to the Suns as the crown jewel of the Kevin Durant trade, providing Phoenix with another young guard to attack the basket with the ball in his hands.

After playing ever game last season, with his 186 game iron man streak dating all the way back to 2023, according to Rocket Fuel Podcast's Lachard Binkley, Green's perfect attendance will offencially snap in his first-ever regular season game as a member of the Suns, with fans having to wait just a little bit longer to see the 23-year-old guard make his debut in orange, purple, and white until later in the month.