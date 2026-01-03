After the 2025-26 season concluded, the Texas Longhorns football program made some changes to the coaching staff. Head coach Steve Sarkisian decided to change his defensive coordinator, firing Pete Kwiatkowski and replacing him with Will Muschamp. On Friday, the team found a high-level assistant to help Muschamp with the defense.

Reports indicate that Texas is officially hiring Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive coordinator Blake Gideon, according to Eric Nahlin of On3 Sports. Gideon is a former safety of the Longhorns who accepted the DC role at Georgia Tech in 2025. He's now heading back to his alma mater to joinSteve Sarkisian's coaching staff.

“Former Texas safety and assistant coach Blake Gideon is returning to the Forty Acres, Inside Texas has learned. After taking the Georgia Tech defensive coordinator position ahead of the 2025 season, Gideon is headed back to Austin to work for Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp.”

Blake Gideon, who is 36 years old, played safety for Texas for four seasons from 2008 through 2011. He got his first coaching role in 2014 and has since climbed the career ladder for the past 11 years. Gideon served as the Longhorns' safety coach for four seasons before accepting his first defensive coordinator position with Georgia Tech in the 2025 offseason.

However, he now returns to Texas, where he will be working alongside defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. It's said that Gideon will have a high-ranking role with the Longhorns. His one-year stint at Georgia Tech proved to be unsuccessful, as the Yellow Jackets finished as the 99th-ranked defense in FBS.

So, Blake Gideon will seemingly work as an assistant to continue learning and developing as a coach. He will bring a unique level of experience to a Texas team aiming to get back to playoff contention next season.