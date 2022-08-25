Find out the details you need to know about Return to Monkey Island, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Return to Monkey Island Release Date: September 19, 2022

Return to Monkey Island will be launching on September 19, 2022, on both PC and the Nintendo Switch. Originally, the game was pegged to come out earlier on Nintendo Switch before heading to PC, but during Gamescom, Devolver Digital announced that the game will be coming out simultaneously on both platforms.

Devolver Digital is working hand-in-hand with Terrible Toybox to bring back the charm of point-and-click adventures. Industry veteran Ron Gilbert, formerly with LucasArts that made the original Monkey Island games and other classic point-and-click adventures, spearheads this project, giving fans a great deal of hope. Devolver Digital and Ron Gilbert? That’s a dream team if you ask me. Screenshots of the game shared earlier this year add to the excitement of returning back to Monkey Island.

Return to Monkey Island Gameplay

Return to Monkey Island will feature modernized puzzles and exploration of the tried-and-tested but aged point-and-click gameplay. Context-sensitive interactions, reactive dialog trees, and inventory-based puzzles will surely test your wits as you explore the pirate-themed comeback of the Monkey Island series.

Return to Monkey Island Story

Return to Monkey Island continues the story of the old series, years after the last one. Everyone from the previous games has been doing roughly the same things since where we last left off, but everyone just can’t seem to continue on with their lives without having uncovered the Secret of Monkey Island. Hence, Guybrush Threepwood will once again lock swords with rival LeChuck.

Devolver Digital says about the game: “Embark on Archipelago Adventures: Navigate the sometimes-friendly confines of Melee Island, a familiar place that finds itself under new management by leaders who have put the squeeze on old friends and new faces. Venture out into uncharted lands like the aptly named Terror Island and the chilling outposts of Brrrmuda to make allies and enemies alike.”