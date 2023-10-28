Rick Carlisle's net worth in 2023 is $8 million. Carlisle is a former champion as both a player and coach and is the current head coach of the Indiana Pacers. Let's look at Rick Carlisle's net worth in 2023.

What is Rick Carlisle's net worth in 2023?: $8 million (estimate)

Carlisle was once winning championships while playing on the same team as Larry Bird. 39 years later, he is still coaching in the NBA. Rick Carlisle's net worth in 2023 sits at about $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Carlisle was born in Ogdensburg, N.Y., on Oct. 27, 1959. He attended Lisbon Central High School and spent a year at Worcester Academy. His initial college program was at the University of Maine, where he studied from 1979 to 1981. He transferred to the University of Virginia and was a starter on the Cavaliers basketball team that featured three-time College Player of the Year Ralph Sampson.

Rick Carlisle's playing career

In Carlisle's first season with the team, Virginia was the No. 1 seed in the West region for the NCAA Tournament. They advanced to the Elite Eight but lost to eventual NCAA champion North Carolina State. The following season, Carlisle was a co-captain and helped lead them to the Final Four against the University of Houston. The Cavaliers lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Cougars, ending Carlisle's college career.

This wouldn't be Carlisle's last chance to win some hardware as a player. The Boston Celtics selected Carlisle with the 70th overall pick in the 1984 NBA draft.

Carlisle became teammates with great Celtics legends like Larry Bird and helped the team advance to the NBA Finals for three straight years from 1985 to 1987. The Celtics won the championship in 1986. Carlisle went on to play games with the New York Knicks, New Jersey Nets, and the Albany Patroons of the Continental Basketball Association.

Rick Carlisle's early coaching career

His five-game tenure with the New Jersey Nets ended with Carlisle getting an assistant-coaching position. He spent five seasons under the tutelage of Bill Fitch and Chuck Daly. Then Carlisle joined the coaching staff of the Portland Trail Blazers under coach PJ Carlesimo for three seasons.

His big break into coaching came with the Indiana Pacers. Former teammate Larry Bird brought him in as his assistant coach, and the pair helped Indiana to their greatest seasons.

In 1997-98, the Pacers took Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals. Then, in 1999-2000, the Pacers made it to the NBA Finals but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. The only thing standing in the way of the Pacers in those years were Jordan and the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal dynasty.

Rick Carlisle becomes a head coach

Bird was a huge supporter of Carlisle being his successor in Indiana, but they went with Isiah Thomas instead. Carlisle then took over Thomas' former team, the Detroit Pistons.

He led the team to consecutive 50-32 records, Central Division titles, and playoff appearances. He also received the Coach of the Year award in 2002. The Pistons fired Carlisle after the 2002-03 season with sources close to the story citing friction between Carlisle and the owners as cause for the dismissal.

After Bird was appointed President of Basketball Operations, the Pacers brought Carlisle back as their head coach. He led the team to the Central Division title in his first season with a record of 61-21. They lost to Carlisle's former team in the Eastern Conference Finals.

This wasn't the last they would see the Pistons, as the following season was the infamous Malice at the Palace. Some of Indiana's best players faced lengthy suspensions for their role in the brawl, which hurt the momentum of the Pacers' season.

The Pacers went on to lose in the first round and then missed the playoffs the following season. Bird had no choice but to fire Carlisle after the season.

Rick Carlisle's big break as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks

Thanks Coach Carlisle! Best wishes on your next stop✌️ pic.twitter.com/yvHQ4DB40B — Shakarus Sanders (@a0a58cc751a6488) June 18, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks signed Carlisle to a four-year contract in 2008. He led them to three straight 50-win seasons out of the gate and finished the run with an NBA championship in 2010-11.

The Mavericks were a symbol of mediocrity from that point forward. They made the playoffs six of the next 10 seasons but never advanced past the first round. He recorded his 800th win on Jan. 13, 2021, but stepped down from his position on June 17, 2021. On June 24, 2021, the rebuilding Pacers brought Carlisle back as their head coach.

Carlisle has made many stops on his coaching journey. His return to Indiana may be his swansong as he returns for one more shot at glory with his old team as they attempt to return to relevance. Nevertheless, was Rick Carlisle's net worth in 2023 a surprise?