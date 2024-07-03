Rina is an S-Rank Electric character available from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). Though she is a maid of the Victoria Housekeeping Co, don’t expect her to cook. In this guide, we will talk about Rina’s kit, his skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Rina Kit In ZZZ

Alexandrina Sebastiane, or Rina, is available in ZZZ as a standard Agent. Players can get more copies of her from the Standard Banner.

Rina Background

Rina is an S-Rank Electric Support character. Support characters provide buffs to team mates or applies debuffs or crowd control on enemies, giving his team opportunities to deal huge amounts of damage.

Rina Ascension Materials

Rina will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Support Certification Seal x4

Advanced Support Certification Seal x32

Ruler Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Rina Skill Materials

Each of Rina’s Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Shock Chip x10

Advanced Shock Chip x30

Specialized Shock Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Newborn Dullahan x59

Source Code – Tempest of Madness x9

Dennies x400,000

Rina Skills

Basic Attack – Whack the Dimwit: Order Drusilla to attack up to 4 times, dealing Physical damage Electric damage. Performing other actions while Drusilla attacks will interrupt Rina’s combo account.

Basic Attack – Shoo the Fool: Hold Basic Attack or Special Attack to activate. Calls back Drusilla and Anastasia to swing them around for a ranged attack, dealing Electric damage. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

Dodge – Dress Adjustment: Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash – Dress Hems Up: Move during a dodge to activate. Accelerate again, dashing forwards.

Dash Attack – Sudden Surprise: Order Drusilla and Anastasia to execute a penetrating attack, dealing Physical damage.

Dodge Counter – Bangboo Callback: Order Drusilla and Anastasia to spin forward, fly out, and trigger an explosion, dealing Electric damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack – Beat the Blockhead: Order Anastasia to execute a downward strike attack, dealing Electric damage. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Dimwit Disappearing Trick: Order Anastasia to execute multiple downward strike attacks, dealing massive Electric damage. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack – Code of Conduct: Order Drusilla and Anastasia to keep pushing forward and generate a spherical electric field, dealing massive Electric damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – The Queen’s Attendant: Send Drusilla and Anastasia spinning forwards, pushing enemies back and dealing massive Electric damage. The Anomaly Buildup dealt to struck target is increased by 10%. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Mini Destruction Partner: After ordering Drusilla to attack, the squad’s PEN Ration increases by 2.4%. After ordering Anastella to attack, the squad’s Electric damage increases by 2.4%. If there are Shoecked enemies in battle, this effect is increased by 4.2%. The effect ends when Drusilla or Anastasia returns to Rina.

Additional Ability – Banquet of Perfection: When there are at least 2 Electric Agents in your squad: Upon hitting an enemy with an EX Special Attack or Chain Attack, the Shock damage the enemy suffers increases by 22.5%. This effect can stack up to two times and resets when the Shock effect ends.

When there are at least 2 Pierce Agents in your squad: Rina’s Chain Attacks deal 13% more damage.

Reactive Assist – Christmas Eve: Order Drusilla and Anastasia to spin forward, fly out, and trigger an explosion, dealing Electric damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Evasive Assist – Halloween: Dodge the enemy’s attack and trigger Vital View. Character is Invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Sugary Shenanigonz: Send out Anastalle and Drusilla to move forward continuously while generating an electrical vortex, dealing Electric damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Rina Talents

Dance Duet: After being out to launch an attack, Drusilla and Anastasia stay in place for a further 5.5s before returning. The effect gained from Core Passive: Mini Destruction Partner to characters within 10m is increased by 150%.

Master’s Paragon: Rina’s Attribute Mastery is increased by 45% when both Drusilla and Anastasia have been sent out.

Head Maid’s Speciality: All skill levels +2

Needle and Hammer: When Basic Attack: Shoo the Fool hits an enemy, the target’s Attribute Anomaly Resistance is reduced by 20%. Rina also gains a shield equal to 10% of Rina’s max HP, lasting 10s. Can trigger once every 15s.

Head Maid Perfectionist: All skill levels +2

Stormy Night’s Fright: When an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack or Ultimate hits an enemy, the entire squad’s Electric CRIT damage is increased by 40% for 8s.

That’s all for Rina’s kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

