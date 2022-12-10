By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

After spending the better part of 2022 working as Chris Jericho’s… muscle(?), wrestling in just 25 matches as a team in 2022, the team formerly known as 2.0, “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard made their return to Ring of Honor for the first time as a team since 2013, when the duo, then known as 3.0, worked a match against Adrenaline RUSH, ACH and Tadarius Thomas.

Unfortunately for the JAS-ers, who may or may not still be going as 2.0, they landed a match on Zero Hour against the Shinobi Shadow Squad, which just so happens to feature one of the most popular performers in ROH history in Cheeseburger, the diminutive-yet-dashing worker who went from ring crew to a performer worthy of receiving Delirious’ mask after their “final battle” in a student versus master match on the final episode of ROH television under the previous regime.

Still, 2.0 gave it their all, working a short but sweet comedy match against a pair of in-ring performers who know a thing or two about working in an ROH ring, and in the end, experience won out, as Parker’s hands were cool, Menard pulled out the magic, and after surviving a burst of strength from Eli Isom, who really needs more run in AEW even if it’s just on Dark Elevation, ultimately secured the win. After attempting to follow the code of honor with a comedic number of handshakes, Menard and Parker proved why they are favorites of Jericho with their dastardly tactics and ultimately got the first of three potential wins for the JAS at Ring of Honor Final Battle.