By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Brian Cage’s run in AEW has been weird. After entering the promotion positioned as Taz’s in-ring man hired to teach Darby Allin a lesson about respect, “The Machine” fell off in a major way after losing the FTW Championship to his former faction mate Ricky Starks. After six months away, Cage re-emerged as a member of Ring of Honor at Supercard of Honor, where he initially joined Tully Blanchard in his Enterprise before the former Four Horseman was effectively fired from the promotion for no-showing Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor over the summer.

Returning to AEW shortly after DBD, Cage lost a TNT Title match to Wardlow, lost a Ring of Honor Television Title match to Samoa Joe, and lost the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-Final to Starks on Full Gear Zero Hour, but in the end, at least Cage was being booked and booked to win matches pretty consistently on Dark, too.

Fortunately, the next time Cage returns to AEW, he’ll have some new hardware around his waist to boot, as after giving Dalton Castle and The Boys his all, “The Machine” and the rest of The Embassy, Gates of Agony, are officially the next ROH World Trios Tag Team Champions thanks to a huge win at Ring of Honor Final Battle. That’s right, despite Castle’s best efforts in what rapidly devolved into a three-on-one match, “Planet Peacock” was unable to scale three mountains of meat – paraphrasing his words – to remain at the top of the ROH Trios Division and will instead need to recalibrate his plans with The Boys, potentially targeting a singles title as his next prize.

And as for Cage and The Embassy? Well, after working eight matches in November alone, it looks like the faction is getting a nice reward for their efforts.