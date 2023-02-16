Though the next Tony Khan-produced Pay-Per-View is Revolution, where AEW will descend on San Francisco, California, for what’s shaping up to be a very good but very long show, the re-launch of Ring on Honor television presents a necessity for storylines to begin forming ahead of Supercard of Honor, which is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles during WrestleMania weekend.

With ROH-y acts like Mark Briscoe, the Trustbusters/Varsity Athletes stable, Samoa Joe, and Brian Cage all getting action on Dynamite to set up future opportunities in ROH, fans have started to wonder who Claudio Castagnoli will wrestle now that his feud with the JAS and it’s leader, Chris Jericho, has come to an end.

Fortunately, on Dynamite, an answer to that question may have been hinted at, as Castagnoli and RUSH took part in multiple extended interactions during their “Texas Tornado” tag team match, with a clear rivalry starting to form between the “Swiss Superman” and “El Toro Blanco.” From whipping each other with chains, to an extended back-and-forth where the duo kept exchanging blows in the lead-up to an eventual upper-cut on the outside to eliminate RUSH from the contest and set up Jon Moxley up for a Juji Gatame attempt on “Perro Peligroso” Preston Vance made all brutal with a chain factored into the equation, the duo were the clear focal point of the match, and the fans ate it up.

Is Khan going to lean into RUSH-Claudio Castagnoli as the next great Ring of Honor main event feud, especially since there won’t be a Briscoes-FTR IV to headline the show? Considering both performers are two-time ROH Champions, it certainly wouldn’t be the worst idea, especially since RUSH has been earning rave reviews for his televised wrestling output.