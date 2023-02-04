After taking care of business against Timothy Thatcher on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson has landed his next challenger in the form of “El Toro Blanco” RUSH, the former Ring of Honor champion and current leader of La Faccion Ingobernable in AEW. Handed a suitcase of money with the guarantee of more to come if he took care of Danielson on Dynamite, RUSH secured himself a tune-up match on Rampage where “El Toro Blanco” would face off against “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels in the main event.

Taking to the ring with Jose the Assistant, and “Perro Peligroso,” Preston Vance, RUSH did everything in his power to prove to Danielson that he’s a performer worthy of his time, beating down on Daniels with ease and nailing him in the face with an absolutely vicious Blue Thunder Bomb. While Daniels tried his best to take on RUSH, Jose, and Vance at the same time, a task easier said than done, in the end, he couldn’t overcome the numbers game and lost the match to “El Toro Blanco’s” signature maneuver, the Bulls Horns, a running drop kick that left the “Fallen Angel” laid out.

With Danielson already dealing with an injured shoulder, it’ll be interesting to see how he’s able to work a match with a performer like RUSH, who hits very hard and knows a thing or two about inflicting violence on his foes. Fortunately, if Danielson does survive, maybe MJF will ease off and give him a week to recover… or maybe he’ll book an even bigger challenge for the following week.