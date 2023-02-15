With Revolution right around the corner, Tony Khan has been doing the rounds on professional wrestling media to talk all things AEW. Naturally, considering the current state of the company, one performer Khan has been fielding questions about is MJF, the current AEW World Champion, and maybe a murder, depending on the results of the Nassau County Police Department’s investigation, which may or may not be happening.

Speaking on K&C Masterpiece, Khan noted that while MJF isn’t a great person, he is a good AEW World Champion, and he’s okay with that mix, at least for now.

“He’s one of the most dislikable people there is,” Khan said via Fightful. “He elicits that emotion for a lot of people. He’s a very challenging personality and very hard to work with, but he’s a great professional wrestler. We saw it last week, that incredible match to kick off Championship Fight Night on Dynamite. MJF is a great wrestler, he showed it out there one-on-one against (Konosuke) Takeshita. It’ll be the ultimate test for a champion, for a pro wrestler, on March 5 at Revolution, in the main event, a 60-minute Iron Man match when MJF goes one-on-one with the greatest technical wrestler in the world, maybe the greatest technical wrestler of all time, ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson. MJF, if you don’t like him, get ready to see him get put through the ultimate test of punishment. We’ll see what kind of wrestler and champion he is. Knowing, as a fan, you’re going to see Bryan Danielson wrestle for 60 minutes, what a treat.”

Can Bryan Danielson finally free AEW from the clutches of MJF’s reign of terror? Would more fans tune into AEW to watch “The American Dragon” work through the roster as a fighting champion instead of MJF running another challenger through his usual shenanigans while averaging a match a month? Based on the company’s ratings, which are dipping but not overly concerning, it’s clear fans would like to see something change, even if what they’d prefer remains uncertain.

Tony Khan complements Mark Briscoe ahead of Ring of Honor’s TV relaunch.

Switching gears to a very different conversation, Khan stopped by Sports Illustrated to discuss Mark Briscoe’s recent appearances on AEW with Justin Barrasso, which have been a certified hit with fans and wrestlers alike.

“This match is a great opportunity to see Mark Briscoe, one of the best pro wrestlers on the planet,” says Khan. “His match against Jay Lethal that honored the late, great Jay Briscoe celebrated his brother, that was an emotional, unforgettable moment. Mark has brought so much positivity with him, and people want to see him wrestle. Now he has this issue with Mark Sterling and Josh Woods, who is an incredibly talented wrestler. AEW fans are in for a great treat tonight on Dynamite on TBS.”

Fortunately for fans of long-time Ring of Honor performers like Briscoe, The Kingdom, and others, they may soon be afforded more opportunities to see these wrestlers a bit more often, as Khan has announced the first round of ROH tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, with a return date for the promotion’s televised program officially announced.

“Ring of Honor TV is coming Thursday, March 2 on HonorClub,” says Khan. “We’ll have our first tapings on Feb. 25 and 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, and we’re going to put tickets on sale for the inaugural taping on Thursday. Those will be the first-ever tapings of the new Ring of Honor.”

“We also have the library on the HonorClub with 20 years of matches. All the Briscoes-FTR matches are available, including Final Battle from December, and those matches are going to stand the test of time in wrestling. Ring of Honor has a tremendous history. We have been able to introduce it with a further reach across the world this past year, and I’m excited to finally introduce weekly Ring of Honor shows.”

On paper, this is very good news for Ring of Honor fans and professional wrestling connoisseur as a whole; while ROH won’t be on television, at least not yet, getting some time each week to give reps to stalwarts like Dalton Castle and Brian Cage but also newcomers like Blake Christian and Tony Deppen, should help to establish these stars with the AEW audience Khan has already cultivated on the way to making the brand stand on its own. While some would still prefer to see Ring of Honor folded into AEW, with Warner Bros. Discovery likely falling into that camp, giving a few more wrestlers a chance to shine is never a bad thing.