Riot announced that its 2023 season for the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT 2023) will be kicking off with a LAN event in Sao Paolo, Brazil, early in 2023. In this article, we discuss what you need to know about the VCT 2023 Kickoff event.

VCT 2023 Kickoff Event – All You Need To Know

Riot earlier announced the new format and timeline for VCT 2023. Now, we know where the global competitive scene will start by the beginning of the year. Unveiling the VCT 2023 Kickoff event, this one-off tournament will be introducing the thirty partnered teams that will comprise VCT’s tier one tournament circuit starting next year.

Running for three weeks from February to March 2023, the Kickoff Event is advertised as the “largest international tournament in VCT history.” It will take the place of the first international league as the thirty teams would be busy getting settled for the new season. Moving forward from 2024, there will be no more Kickoff events, with two international leagues happening every year henceforth.

The winner of the Kickoff event will secure an additional slot for their international league (EMEA, APAC, and Americas) in VALORANT Champions 2023, which means two regions will have three slots each and one region with four slots. The international leagues will run with ten partnered teams each on LAN, in Los Angeles, California for the Americas, Berlin, Germany for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Seoul, South Korea for the Asia Pacific.

We don’t know yet who the thirty partnered teams will be. After VALORANT Champions 2022 this Sunday, there will be a three-month-long off-season for VALORANT, opening a period of free agency for the players and teams. Riot says that the free agency period will conclude before the Kickoff event, which will mean that the teams we’ll see compete in that event will likely stick together for the rest of the 2023 season.