By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

Riot Games dominated the Esports category at The Game Awards 2022, with VALORANT winning four awards and League of Legends taking home the final one.

Riot Games at The Game Awards 2022

Best Esports Game

Riot Games’ popular shooter VALORANT was deemed “Best Esports Game” in TGA 2022, beating out fellow shooter Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket League, Dota 2, and even Riot’s own League of Legends. VALORANT, initially released in June 2020, has quickly became one of the staple multiplayer games all across the world for professionals and casuals alike. Its esports scene is booming as proven by other nominations and awards.

Best Esports Player

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, known for his successful stint as a player for OpTic Gaming, has joined Cloud9 for the 2023 season. yay’s impressive plays on Chamber have solidified his reputation as one of the best VALORANT players in the world in recent times. As VALORANT continues to grow in popularity, fans can expect to see more exciting performances from yay and Cloud9 in the coming year.

Best Esports Team

VALORANT earns another award as LOUD Gaming’s squad wins Best Esports Team in TGA 2022. Fresh on the minds of many as the winners of VALORANT Champions 2022 in Istanbul, LOUD has shown relevance both on and off the stage. The winning squad consisted of Bryan “pANcada” Luna, Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi, Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro, Erick “aspas” Santos, and Felipe “Less” Basso. They were coached by…

Best Esports Coach

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi. The LOUD coach became just as admired as the rest of the team, particularly due to his incredibly visible reactions on-stage. That being said, his contribution towards the success of the team cannot be disregarded. After the VCT franchising, some of the LOUD squad departed, particularly pANcada and Sacy, who both moved over to Sentinels. bzkA will also be leaving for MIBR, but the silver lining for fans of this LOUD roster is that they’re all still competing for next year.

Best Esports Event

Finally, another Riot games gets love. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship held in North America won Best Esporst Event for 2022. The team that ended up winning was the South Korean squad DRX, a team that was practically the underdog from the get-go. They do come from one of the best regions in the world, but they were the 4th seed and had to go through play-ins. The event featured many intriguing storylines that will serve as the basis for next year’s motivations and narrative.

As a bonus, Arcane: League of Legends by Riot Games and Fortiche also one Best Game Adaptation.

Riot Games is looking to release Project L in the near future, which would only add to the massive success of the developer/publisher. They recently put out a video outlining the more specific gameplay features it will have as a tag-based shooter featuring characters from the League of Legends IP.