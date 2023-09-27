Riot Games announced the 2023 League of Legends World Championship Anthem “GODS,” to be performed by NewJeans. See everything we currently know about the song here.

GODS by NewJeans

This year's Worlds anthem is titled “GODS” by NewJeans, which fans can watch and listen to on YouTube and other listening platforms starting October 3, 2023, at 10 PM Pacific Time. Previous Worlds Anthem performers include last year's Lil Nas X, Imagine Dragons, and Zedd.

GODS was written by Riot Games principal composer Seastien Najand and Alex Seaver of Mako, the latter of which has co-written other songs for Riot like “Legends Never Die,” “RISE,” “Awaken,” and multiple songs from the Arcane series.

“The Worlds Anthem is the rallying cry for our community every year, and we’re so excited to partner with NewJeans to deliver this incredible moment,” said Carrie Dunn, Global Head of Creative, Esports at Riot Games. “Between Worlds taking place in Korea and NewJeans’ meteoric rise, this partnership felt fated as a true cultural celebration. ‘GODS’ juxtaposes epic and intense production elements with NewJeans’ beautiful and powerful vocals – conveying both the grind and the glory that awaits our players at Worlds.”

NewJeans also had their words to say: “It was a new experience for all of us. It was fun to try a new genre and sound. Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans’ and League of Legends’ unique colors. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!”

According to Riot, the GODS music video will follow the story of Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, beginning from his discovery of League of Legends during his high school days up to his eventual championship at Worlds 2022. “We don’t want to spoil too much of the music video, but expect to see familiar faces and unforgettable moments reimagined as we follow Deft’s story from its beginning in 2013 to his victorious World Championship last year,” Dunn said. “Allies becoming adversaries is a story all athletes can relate to, and we think ‘GODS’ will set the stage for what’s bound to be an incredible Worlds.”

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship begins on October 8 with a match between Golden Guardians and Team BDS.