Prior to Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka fully inserting Alperen Sengun as a major focal point in the offense, Sengun was relegated to a serviceable center spot with less usage than during the final season of the Stephen Silas era. Through the majority of the Rockets season, Udoka converted the 21-year-old to become the undisputed best player on the roster.
If it weren't for Sengun's season-ending leg injury that occurred in his 63rd game, we'd probably be covering this at the end of the regular season. He would have also been a candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player. Losing his services with a month left is unfortunate, but the Rockets' recent dominance with Jalen Green coming alive has been the silver lining to make a play-in slot.
Regardless of the outcome, Sengun is expected to be back fully healthy next season. Let's grade his breakout year.
Apleren Sengun has improved on offense
From the bits and pieces of potential Sengun displayed in his sophomore season, it came into full force this year. Soaring from an average of 14.3 to 21.1 points, the 21-year-old emerged as the Rockets' top scorer. With 9.3 rebounds and five assists per game, Udoka harnessed his skills as a secondary facilitator and inside scorer, effectively pairing him with the newly acquired veteran Fred VanVleet.
Sengun did virtually everything on the court this season, raising his usage rate this season to 27% and assist percentage to 24.8%. He's also developed a respectable shot outside of the restricted area, reminiscent of the “Dirk fade.”
While his inside scoring has significantly improved, the perimeter scoring still needs work.
Rockets' rising star explosion
The defining moment of Alperen Sengun's breakout season occurred on March 5 against the San Antonio Spurs when he pitted against the French phenom center Victor Wembanyama for the third matchup of the season. While his previous matchups against Wembanyama resulted in decent performances, specifically the first matchup between them, they weren't as dominant compared to the final matchup of the season.
Against Wembanyama, the leader in blocks and one of the best defenders in the league, March 5 saw Sengun explode for a career-high 45 points on 19-of-32 shooting, 16 rebounds, five steals, and a +18 plus-minus.
“He’s so tall but he’s not that strong yet,” Şengun said of Wembanyama. “I was going at his chest and putting him under the rim.”
While these battles of the two centers in the Lone Star State are only the beginning, we know that Sengun's third year is a testament to what the NBA exhibits as a definitive powerhouse in the NBA. At just 21 years old, his skillset can only get better.
Overall grade: A
Defense still needs work
The offense of Houston's franchise star has grown tenfold. But what about his defense? Truthfully, it's been a slight improvement. Although his defensive rating improved to 113.2 compared to 120.2 last season. This is due to his improved perimeter defense of 31.6% and one-on-one in the low post. Along with other players, the Rockets have been a top-ten defense in the league.
Unfortunately, Sengun still has trouble defending off the ball, especially in the pick-and-roll. When opponents target Sengun to switch off rollers to the basket, it's often easier for them to get better shots. Looking at overall defensive stats, the Turkish center has trouble defending below ten and six feet from the basket, allowing 59.6% and 58.5% of baskets.
During an unfortunate loss on December 20th, 2023 against the Atlanta Hawks, Udoka mentioned Sengun's struggles defending off the ball.
“We want our bigs to be up and stay beneath the rollers. Okongwu got out a few times. Capela same thing. When they're not setting screens and slipping, you have to be able to adjust and defend those actions. That's what I saw. Not the best pick and roll defense.”
Overall grade: C
More notice in the NBA media
Even mainstream media analysts idolize the Turkish center; specifically, Michael Wilbon. During ESPN's “Pardon the Interruption,” Wilbon praised how well Sengun plays on the court, even for his young age, and pitted him as the next up-and-coming centers among Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren:
“Yes. [Sengun] He’s the same age, although it’s his third year in the league. He’s damn good. He might be the Most Improved Player of the league. He’s worth watching. In a few years, he could be on the same trajectory as Joker (Nikola Jokic, two-time NBA MVP with the Denver Nuggets). He’s really, really good.”
Sky is the limit for Alperen Sengun
The NBA isn't ready for Sengun to take an even more significant leap. He was nearly selected as an NBA All-Star this season. Unfortunately, he plays in a loaded Western Conference. Players like Karl Anthony Towns, Domantas Sabonis, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Davis are still in his way. If the Rockets play in the Eastern Conference, it would likely be a different story.
Thankfully, there's always next year. Going all the way this season wasn't the goal. Houston's window is wide open for years to come if the overall core stays intact. With an exceptional coaching staff led by Udoka, Sengun is happy to be playing for him.
“They're all helping us,” Sengun said, via Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports. “Like, Ime's a perfect coach. He's the best coach I ever had, probably. But not just Ime. Our whole coaching staff is amazing. Everybody's doing a great job. Everybody wants to win. I've never seen a coaching staff like this in my life.”