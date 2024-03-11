Coach Ime Udoka and the rest of the Houston Rockets were left in shock. They may beaten and dragged the Sacramento Kings back to earth but it came at a cost. Alperen Sengun was well into his duel with Domantas Sabonis. He was holding his own until he fell to the surface of the court, grimacing in pain. He had to be carted off and members of the Rockets faithful were left to hold their breath.
Alperen Sengun getting carted out of the game against the Kings prompted a lot of reactions.
Some fans could not believe what happened to the Rockets' big man, “Just seen the Alperen Sengun injury and dear lord let’s hope he’s alright, that looked nasty.”
Others were looking back at how good he was against Domantas Sabonis and just how his elite season went to a screeching halt, “Hope Alperen Sengun is alright man. Injuries really had to be a f***ing b***h and ruin that momentum he was on. He was HOOPING as well.”
The common sentiment shared among the Rockets faithful and other NBA fans is that he bounces back from this setback, “Prayers up for Alperen Sengun and hope the injury isn’t as bad as feared.”
Coach Ime Udoka only saw Sengun play for 29 minutes before he went down. The young big was still able to put up big numbers for the Rockets. He notched 14 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out two assists. These were big contributions for a team that is trying to keep their postseason hopes alive.