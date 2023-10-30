HOUSTON – This week, each team's home court design for the NBA In-Season Tournament has been released on social media. For the Houston Rockets, the basketball court design release drew mixed reactions all throughout social media.

Houston #Rockets In-Season Tournament court. That will be a wild experience to watch on TV. That is…..a lot of red. https://t.co/ulx0XglAui — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) October 30, 2023

For starters, the Rockets design font is based on the newly added City Connect jerseys, which received a lukewarm reception by fans in general, and for good reason.

Rockets Jersey UPDATE: Official leaks/pics of the Rockets new city jerseys (via @brandon1an) Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/AYUHtlFmRj — Clutch City Entertainment (@ClutchCityENTX) October 23, 2023

The splat red coloring with the half-cursive, half-the image features a white basketball jersey that, to some, might seem rather plain and lacking in unique design elements. The red trim around the neck and armholes, while intended to add contrast, might appear too stark against the stark white background for some tastes.

The “H-Town” logo in the center feels somewhat generic and doesn't offer much in terms of innovative design. To the discerning eye, the jersey could potentially lack the intricate detailing or standout features that make a piece truly memorable.

It's certainly not bad, but the design might seem too safe or basic for those looking for a more distinctive or avant-garde style in sportswear.

Adding the font to the court

To translate the “H-Town” city font design to the Rockets' NBA In-Season Tournament court, it certainly pops out like a default team color on a video game. Simply put, it's plain but disorganized.

Think about watching this on your TV or smartphone. It's certainly going to be red. Yes, the blue-colored stripes down the middle blend well with the black and yellow trophy on half-court and in the paint, but the red base viciously surrounding them both come off a bit overly vibrant and certainly rough to the naked eye.

Placing the “H-Town” City Connect jersey in the center to honor the Phi Slama Jama era from the University of Houston days and honor Rockets legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler is a fine gesture. However, from a color palette perspective, it falls short. The black and gold of the trophy is set beautifully against the blue yet overshadowed by the classic red font.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's inaugural In-Season Tournament will take place this Friday, November 3rd, and will conclude with the championship game on December 9, 2023.