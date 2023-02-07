The Houston Rockets have plenty of talent, but their players lack discipline and effort. This undermines the natural abilities and the Rockets’ attempts at building a dominant young core. And, while no player’s development is exactly predictable, Houston’s face of the franchise takes one step forward and two steps back every other week.

Shooting guard Jalen Green, 2021’s second overall pick, has demonstrated a pronounced ability to make tough shots and light up the scoreboard. However, his shot-selection and fundamentals leave a lot to be desired.

He should be a franchise cornerstone. First and foremost, players with his shot-making ability are difficult to find. Furthermore, as he develops both physically and mentally, he could become a truly exciting playmaker.

Still, at 13-41, there shouldn’t be too many moves that are off the table.

The bulk of the rumors surrounding the Rockets ahead of the NBA trade deadline have involved 15-year veteran Eric Gordon, third-year forward KJ Martin, and 27-year-old Jae’Sean Tate.

Gordon, though still a capable combo guard, doesn’t fit the team’s timeline. He would be better suited on a more veteran squad.

Martin has been feeling the pressure of the Rockets’ frontcourt additions since the 2022 NBA Draft. As a result, he’ll probably be traded to a team that can offer him a consistent role long-term. Tate is a standout defender and strong finisher but he’s a replaceable role player. With that in mind, he could be sent anywhere that offers enough for him.

One move that the Rockets need to make before the NBA trade deadline is acquiring a starting point guard. Perhaps it comes from trading some combination of Gordon, Martin, Tate. Maybe it requires another player. As long as that player isn’t named Green, Jabari Smith, Tari Eason, or Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets must trade for Jazz guard Collin Sexton before the 2023 deadline

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is a difficult player for many to assess for various reasons, but the Rockets need to drown out the noise and put on the film.

Collin Sexton nails the tough floater for the AND-1 😤 pic.twitter.com/IrAcNTVBtS — Jazz Nation (@JazzNationCP) February 7, 2023

The growth of the 24-year-old guard has been notable this season. Under the tutelage of 16-year veteran Mike Conley, Sexton has become a more intelligent player and a surprisingly adept facilitator. Averaging 14.1 points per game as he takes a backseat to veterans like Conley and Jordan Clarkson, the 6-foot-1 guard is shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from 3-point range.

While he isn’t a floor general as a starting guard, Sexton knows how to get to his spots, make the right play and give his all on the defensive end. The very things that Houston’s backcourt has struggled with.

For this trade, Gordon and Martin would be necessary.

A former Sixth Man of the Year, Gordon isn’t as efficient as Sexton. Nonetheless, he can fill the void left behind by him in the second unit.

Martin provides a consistent vertical element to Utah’s offense with his assaults on the rim. He can complement big men like Markkanen and Olynyk, who like to play on the perimeter.

Per reputation, the Jazz and team CEO Danny Ainge may want draft compensation for Sexton. Given his age and production as a starter, they could attach a first-round price tag to him. In that event, the Rockets should attempt to pry away center Jarred Vanderbilt, a popular trade target.

Even if they can’t get Vanderbilt as well, they shouldn’t be shy. After all, they have three first-round picks in the upcoming draft.